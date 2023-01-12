Steelers To Rollover Roughly $4.4 Million In Unused 2022 Salary Cap Space To 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season came to an end Sunday afternoon following the team’s Week 18 home win against the Cleveland Browns and thanks to the Miami Dolphins beating the New York Jets. That now means that the Steelers’ offseason is underway with roughly two months to go until the start of the 2023 NFL league year. With the Steelers’ season now over with, we know have a pretty good idea as to how much salary cap space the team will be rolling over to 2023.

According to Field Yates of ESPN on Thursday, the Steelers will rollover $4,427,145 in 2022 unused salary cap space to 2023. That number does not with the Thursday morning amount the NFLPA has listed as available salary cap space on their site, but there still could be an outstanding charge that needs to hit in the next few days as well. I will be on the lookout for that because of right now there is a discrepancy of $280,001.

In case you’re scoring at home, last year, the Steelers rolled over $7,758,586 in 2021 unused salary cap space to 2022.

As of Wednesday night, the Steelers now have a working Rule of 51 roster for 2023 and that means we can take a first look at the team’s salary cap situation with two months to go until the start of the new league year. I almost have a post ready to go that will show you a great estimation of where the team currently sits in relation to an estimated 2023 salary cap amount of $225 million.