Steelers 2023 Salary Cap Update – Wednesday Afternoon – January 25

We are obviously now well into the offseason when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers and with that, I plan to provide weekly updates when it comes to the team’s 2023 salary cap situation as we inch closer to the start of a new league year on March 15.

This week’s Wednesday update reflects the signing of two more player to the team’s offseason roster so far this week. Those two players signed so far this week are wide receiver Dan Chisena and outside linebacker Quincy Roche, both to Reserve/Future contracts. Both players are scheduled to have base salaries in 2023 of $940,000 and both enter the Rule of 51 for March 15 because of that.

As of Wednesday morning, the Steelers now have 57 players under contract for the start of the new league year. The top 51 salaries of those 57 players equates to $220,877,584. The team also has a predicted March 15, dead money amount of $8,028,814 for 2023 as well. That dead money total includes cornerback Cameron Sutton as his current 2023 contract is scheduled to void in February. Also included in the top 51 cap charges for 2023 are the projected Proven Performance Escalator raises for outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and guard Kevin Dotson. In total, the Steelers Rule 51 number for March 15 is now projected to be $228,906,398.

The Steelers are currently expected to roll over $4,427,146 in unused 2022 salary cap space. The team is also expected to carry a 2023 offseason workout bonus placeholder charge of $849,600 come March 15. So, based on a projected 2023 NFL salary cap number of $225 million, the Steelers currently sit $328,852 OVER that number.

Below is a table that reflects the team’s current salary cap snapshot for March 15 based on the 57 players currently under contract for that March 15 date. The table also includes estimated predicted cap costs the Steelers will have much further into the offseason. Additionally, possible future contract restructure savings are also included in the table of data.

The Steelers can obviously clear quite a bit of additional salary cap space via offseason contract terminations. Heading the list of players that could possibly have their contracts terminated this offseason is cornerback William Jackson III. Doing so would instantly create $12,176,471 in 2023 salary cap space prior to top 51 roster displacement taking place.