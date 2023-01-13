George Pickens, Kenny Pickett Land In Daniel Jeremiah’s Final Top 25 Rookie Rankings For 2022 Season

“The former Georgia standout looks like a future No. 1 wide receiver. He produced his share of wow plays, and he became more consistent as the season wore on,” Jeremiah writes regarding Pickens’ ranking to close the season.

In his rookie year, Pickens finished with 52 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdown, with his longest catch of the season going for 42 yards in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 at Acrisure Stadium after Pickett left the game with an injury and Mitch Trubisky was inserted into the lineup.

Those 52 receptions came on just 84 targets, with an average of 9.5 yards per target in his rookie season. Though it remained rather puzzling that Pickens simply wasn’t part of the gameplan at times in the passing game, leading to a limited number of targets at times, Pickens certainly showed off some wow moments, like the catch in Week 3 against the Browns, the pair of sideline catches in Week 18 against the Browns, the 15-yard grab against Baltimore in Week 17, and the game-winning touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16.

The Steelers were last in the NFL in explosive play TDs in 2022 with two. One of those two came against Browns on Sunday. Both went to George Pickens from Kenny Pickett. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/x3kO0U18pu — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 9, 2023

He looks like a true No. 1 wide receiver and will only get better and better the more comfortable he gets with Pickett.

Speaking of Pickett, the only first-round quarterback of the 2022 NFL Draft came on strong in the second half of the season, throwing just one interception compared to five touchdowns, leading the Steelers to a 7-2 record down the stretch to finish 9-8, avoid a losing season and nearly make the playoffs in a retooling season for the franchise.

Pickett came in at No. 23 overall in Jeremiah’s rankings, finishing as the No. 2 rookie QB in the class behind San Francisco’s Brock Purdy, who landed at No. 7 overall in Jeremiah’s rankings.

Pickett didn’t have much of the flash that really stole attention away from what Purdy did in San Francisco, but he showed time and time again he’s a winner and can make the clutch plays, tying for the NFL record for fourth-quarter comebacks/game-winning drives as a rookie with Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield in 2018 with four.