Cowboys Vs. Buccaneers Super Wild Card Game Open Discussion Thread

There is one game remaining in the 2022-2023 Super Wild Card Round of the playoffs and it will take place Monday night. The game features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. The game will be aired on ESPN.

This contest should be an entertaining one and it will feature quarterbacks Tom Brady and Dak Prescott squaring off against each other. The Buccaneers won the NFC South division this season with an 8-9 record while the Cowboys finished second in the NFC East division with a 12-5 record. The Cowboys are 3-point road favorites in this game.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives

Cowboys Inactives: QB Will Grier, LB Jabril Cox, WR Jalen Tolbert, CB Nahshon Wright, CB Trayvon Mullen, DT Neville Gallimore DT Quinton Bohanna

Buccaneers Inactives: G Nick Leverett, WR Breshad Perriman, S Keanu Neal, TE Kyle Rudolph, QB Kyle Trask