Cameron Sutton, Levi Wallace Praised By Teryl Austin: ‘They Do All The Things You Need A Football Player To Do’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten a high level of production from their two top corners this season, as both free agent addition Levi Wallace and cornerback Cameron Sutton have done a great job this season, and they’re both a big reason why Pittsburgh’s defense has been much-improved since the bye week.

“I think those guys, they’ve done a heck of a job. They’re available. They get out there, they compete. They do all the things that you need a football player to do. I applaud them for the job. We’ve got one more week and right now we need a really good job from them, and then we’ll let the chips fall the way they may. But I think those guys have done a great job in terms of being steady, being productive, doing all the things we need our corners to do,” Austin said via official transcript provided by the team.

Sutton in particular has stepped up in a big way for the Steelers this year. He has a career-high three interceptions and 14 pass deflections, and he’s having the best season of his career in a contract year. He’s going to be a major priority for the Steelers to bring back this offseason, as not only has he been big for the Steelers, but he’s been one of the best cornerbacks in the league this year. He’s also been available, as Austin said, as he’s played in 93% of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps despite missing the team’s Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for Wallace, the Alabama product signed with Pittsburgh this offseason and has made an immediate impact. Just like Sutton, he has three interceptions this year, while adding 12 pass deflections. His quarterback rating when targeted is 79.6, and he’s been consistent for a team that’s lacked consistency in the secondary. The secondary is still a need for the Steelers, but Wallace will play a key piece for the team as long as he’s in Pittsburgh.

Sutton and Wallace are going to have to keep up their level of performance on the year in Week 18. The Steelers need to beat the Cleveland Browns to have a shot to make the playoffs, and Sutton and Wallace are going to need to step up against Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. In the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Browns, Cooper torched cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, catching seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. The Steelers can’t let Cooper or Peoples-Jones, who’s emerged as the team’s second wide receiver, have a big game. If either one of the two receivers are able to finish the year on a high note with a good performance, Pittsburgh might face an uphill battle against the Browns.