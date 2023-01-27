2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Rosters: Measurement Results Official Heights & Weights

The 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be played on Saturday in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. With the game now just a few days away, we can pass along the official rosters for the 11th edition of the annual college all-star contest complete with the results from measurement sessions that took place this past week.

Below are the official heights, weights, hand, arm, and wingspan length measurements of both the American and the National rosters for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The height measurements are of course done in eighths per the standard. That means that the last number of the four digits is the eighth measurement. 1 = 1/8, 2 = 1/4, 3 = 3/8, 4 = 1/2, 5 = 5/8, 6 = 3/4, 7 = 7/8.

The table of data below also includes each player being linked to their college team bio page for easy reference.

This year, the American team will be led by former Tennessee Titans and St. Louis Rams head coach Jeff Fisher. The National team will be led by legendary Titans running back and current Tennessee State University head coach Eddie George.

The Saturday NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will kick off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and be televised on NFL Network.

2023 NFLPA Bowl Rosters & Measurements
American Roster
# Name College Pro Pos Ht Wt Hand Arm Wing
1 Lindsey Scott Incarnate Word QB 5104 215 9 1/8 30 1/4 73 1/2
11 Holton Ahlers East Carolina QB 6026 237 9 3/4 32 1/4 75 3/8
14 Sean Clifford Penn St QB 6017 215 9 1/2 32 76 1/2
2 Titus Swen Wyoming RB 5096 201 9 31 73 1/4
4 SaRodorick Thompson Texas Tech RB 5114 213 9 31 5/8 77 1/4
9 Darius Hagans Virginia St RB 5114 209 9 1/4 31 3/8 75 1/8
13 Chris Smith Louisiana-Lafayette RB 5090 195 8 7/8 30 7/8 73
5 C.J. Johnson East Carolina WR 6011 225 10 1/8 32 1/8 79
12 Xavier Gipson Stephen F. Austin WR 5092 183 8 1/2 30 1/8 71 1/4
81 Jason Brownlee Southern Mississippi WR 6021 202 9 3/4 33 7/8 80 3/4
82 Malik Knowles Kansas St WR 6022 193 8 5/8 33 1/8 77 1/2
84 Daniel Arias Colorado WR 6034 216 8 7/8 33 1/4 79 1/4
85 Mitchell Tinsley Penn St WR 5116 207 10 1/4 32 1/4 75 1/2
87 Ryan Miller Furman WR 6012 209 9 3/8 30 7/8 73 1/2
88 Malik Heath Mississippi WR 6024 216 8 7/8 32 7/8 79 1/4
80 Camren McDonald Florida St TE 6040 244 9 1/8 32 3/4 76 1/4
83 Christian Sims Bowling Green TE 6021 239 8 1/2 33 1/4 79 1/8
86 Kemari Averett Bethune-Cookman TE 6056 260 9 1/4 34 3/4 81 3/8
89 Johnny Lumpkin Louisiana-Lafayette TE 6052 273 10 1/4 35 1/4 85 1/4
52 Trevor Downing Iowa St OL 6033 296 9 32 1/2 79 3/4
55 Ahofitu Maka Texas-San Antonio OL 6027 327 9 1/2 33 1/4 79 3/4
57 Jon Gaines II UCLA OL 6037 304 10 1/8 33 3/8 80 7/8
62 Sidy Sow Eastern Michigan OL 6046 329 10 5/8 33 7/8 80 1/2
63 Grant Miller Baylor OL
68 Brandon Kipper Oregon St OL 6057 326 10 1/8 34 1/8 80 1/2
70 Cooper Hodges Appalachian St OL 6034 311 9 33 3/4 80 3/4
72 Ryan Swoboda Central Florida OL 6092 319 9 3/4 34 3/4 84 5/8
76 Harris LaChance Brigham Young OL 6060 304 9 1/2 33 1/4 79
79 Tashawn Manning Kentucky OL 6032 330 9 3/4 34 5/8 82 3/4
77 Jeffery Johnson Oklahoma DL 6016 319 9 3/4 33 1/4 79 1/2
90 Cory Durden North Carolina St DL 6042 292 9 7/8 34 1/8 83 1/8
91 Garrett Nelson Nebraska DL 6027 249 9 3/4 32 5/8 77 3/8
92 Eli Huggins Kansas St DL 6036 291 9 1/2 31 7/8 76 7/8
95 Randy Charlton Mississippi St DL 6030 286 9 7/8 32 7/8 79 1/2
97 David Perales Fresno St DL 6022 248 9 1/4 32 3/4 77 1/2
98 Deslin Alexandre Pittsburgh DL 6033 267 9 5/8 33 7/8 82 3/8
99 Scott Matlock Boise St DL 6041 308 9 32 1/2 78 1/4
45 Mitchell Agude Miami OLB 6036 246 10 1/8 34 7/8 82 7/8
51 Durrell Johnson Liberty OLB 6031 237 8 34 5/8 80 5/8
50 Michael Ayers Ashland LB 6017 224 9 33 3/8 78 1/4
53 Mikel Jones Syracuse LB 5115 229 10 1/4 33 1/4 79 3/8
54 Marte Mapu Sacramento St LB 6027 220 9 3/8 33 1/2 78 3/4
56 Ayinde Eley Georgia Tech LB 6034 231 9 5/8 33 1/4 77 1/8
58 Tyler Murray Memphis LB 6006 225 9 7/8 31 1/4 76 1/8
10 Keenan Isaac Alabama St DC 6020 186 9 33 1/8 79 1/2
18 Kaleb Hayes Brigham Young DC 5113 196 8 1/2 33 3/8 77 1/4
20 Quavian White Georgia St DC 5083 187 9 1/8 31 74 1/2
22 C.J. Coldon Oklahoma DC 5105 190 9 1/4 31 5/8 75 1/2
26 Darrious Gaines Western Colorado DC 6011 197 9 1/8 32 5/8 78 1/2
28 DJ Ivey Miami DC 6004 194 9 1/4 32 7/8 78 7/8
15 Quindell Johnson Memphis DS 5117 206 9 1/2 32 3/4 76
21 Kendall Williamson Stanford DS 6003 205 9 3/8 32 78 3/8
29 Collin Duncan Mississippi St DS 6002 200 9 32 77 3/8
31 Nico Bolden Kent St DS 6033 210 9 3/4 31 1/4 74 1/2
30 Robert Soderholm Virginia Military LS 5112 242 8 7/8 30 1/4 72 7/8
43 Bijan Nichols Navy PK 6014 224 9 30 3/4 73 1/2
19 Brad Robins Michigan PT 6003 205 9 30 3/4 74 7/8
National Roster
# Name College Pro Pos Ht Wt Hand Arm Wing
1 Todd Centeio James Madison QB 5117 221 8 7/8 31 5/8 75 1/2
3 Malik Cunningham Louisville QB 5117 187 9 3/8 31 3/4 76 1/8
9 Adrian Martinez Kansas St QB 6016 221 9 5/8 31 1/2 75 5/8
21 Emanuel Wilson Fort Valley St RB 5106 229 8 7/8 33 1/2 79 1/8
30 Ronnie Brown Shepherd RB 5110 187 818 30 1/2 72 1/2
33 Emari Demercado Texas Christian RB 5094 215 9 1/2 31 3/4 75 5/8
36 Owen Wright Monmouth, N.J. RB 5090 220 10 30 3/4 74
10 Joseph Ngata Clemson WR 6032 220 10 1/4 32 7/8 80 5/8
11 Jaray Jenkins Louisiana St WR 6016 206 9 7/8 32 3/4 76 3/8
80 Taylor Grimes Incarnate Word WR 5104 188 8 3/4 29 3/4 71 7/8
81 Bailey Edwards Albion College WR 6014 189 9 3/4 32 77 1/2
82 Keilahn Harris Oklahoma Baptist WR 5096 179 9 30 3/4 74 5/8
83 Brycen Tremayne Stanford WR 6042 213 9 1/2 33 1/2 79
85 Braydon Johnson Oklahoma St WR 5114 201 9 1/2 31 1/2 75 1/2
87 Malachi Carter Georgia Tech WR 6017 183 9 3/8 32 5/8 76 5/8
38 Brady Russell Colorado TE 6032 252 918 32 1/2 78 3/8
84 Michael Ezeike UCLA TE 6051 245 8 7/8 34 82
86 Ben Sims Baylor TE 6046 254 9 3/8 33 1/2 80 1/4
88 Jahleel Billingsley Texas TE 6041 217 9 1/4 33 78 7/8
54 Jovaughn Gwyn South Carolina OL 6017 301 9 3/4 31 7/8 76 5/8
56 Alan Ali Texas Christian OL 6042 303 9 5/8 33 7/8 78
60 Silas Dzansi Virginia Tech OL 6050 333 10 1/4 36 1/8 84 7/8
61 DJ Scaife Jr. Miami OL 6031 322 9 7/8 33 3/8 81 1/4
66 Nash Jensen North Dakota St OL 6040 328 9 3/8 32 1/4 79 1/4
67 Demontrey Jacobs South Florida OL 6064 311 1118 36 1/4 87
68 James Jackson South Alabama OL 6024 314 9 1/2 33 1/4 81
71 Brandon Council Auburn OL 6036 317 9 3/4 33 5/8 80 3/4
74 Jeremy Cooper Cincinnati OL 6020 326 11 1/2 34 3/4 83 1/8
76 Joey Fisher Shepherd OL 6041 292 9 3/4 32 1/2 78 5/8
64 Jacob Slade Michigan St DL 6031 293 9 1/4 32 3/4 80 5/8
77 Jayson Ademilola Notre Dame DL 6031 284 9 7/8 33 1/4 79
90 Calvin Avery Illinois DL 6015 343 10 32 3/4 80 7/8
91 Malik Hamm Lafayette College DL 6026 251 9 1/2 31 7/8 77 7/8
92 John Waggoner Iowa DL 6047 263 8 3/4 31 1/2 76 3/4
93 Durell Nchami Maryland DL 6040 258 9 3/4 34 1/2 80 1/4
96 Jordon Riley Oregon DL 6053 338 9 5/8 34 5/8 81 1/2
99 LaTrell Bumphus Tennessee DL 6033 286 9 3/4 32 1/4 77 3/4
45 Zeke Vandenburgh Illinois St OLB 6033 233 9 7/8 31 1/2 77 1/8
58 Thomas Rush Minnesota OLB 6032 252 9 3/8 31 76 1/2
51 Krishon Merriweather Texas Tech LB 6000 235 10 32 7/8 79 3/8
52 Micah Baskerville Louisiana St LB 6005 221 9 7/8 32 77 3/4
53 Zaire Barnes Western Michigan LB 6015 232 9 32 1/4 76 3/4
49 Dillon Doyle Baylor LB 6030 239 9 3/8 31 3/8 74 1/2
59 Jimmy Phillips Jr. Southern Methodist LB 6014 234 1018 32 3/4 79 1/4
22 Corey Mayfield Texas-San Antonio DC 5104 193 8 7/8 31 3/8 75 3/8
23 Isaiah Bolden Jackson St DC 6021 203 8 3/4 32 1/4 75 1/2
25 Mark Milton Baylor DC 6010 187 8 1/4 31 1/2 74 1/2
26 Steven Jones Jr. Appalachian St DC 5095 185 7 7/8 30 7/8 73 1/2
27 Ameer Speed Michigan St DC 6034 210 8 3/8 33 78
29 Keidron Smith Kentucky DC 6020 203 9 3/8 32 1/4 77 1/4
20 Jalen Green Mississippi St DS 6002 203 9 33 1/4 77 1/4
35 Jason Taylor II Oklahoma St DS 5117 208 9 5/8 33 78
37 Macon Clark Tulane DS 6003 205 9 1/2 32 74 3/4
31 Anthony Johnson Iowa St DS/DC 6001 208 8 3/4 32 75 1/2
46 Dalton Godfrey South Dakota LS 6013 234 8 7/8 29 3/4 72 3/4
14 Jonathan Cruz Mississippi PK 5091 172 8 7/8 29 7/8 70 3/8
94 Louis Hedley Miami PT 6027 224 9 1/4 32 5/8 76 5/8
