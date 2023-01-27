2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Rosters: Measurement Results Official Heights & Weights

The 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be played on Saturday in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. With the game now just a few days away, we can pass along the official rosters for the 11th edition of the annual college all-star contest complete with the results from measurement sessions that took place this past week.

Below are the official heights, weights, hand, arm, and wingspan length measurements of both the American and the National rosters for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The height measurements are of course done in eighths per the standard. That means that the last number of the four digits is the eighth measurement. 1 = 1/8, 2 = 1/4, 3 = 3/8, 4 = 1/2, 5 = 5/8, 6 = 3/4, 7 = 7/8.

The table of data below also includes each player being linked to their college team bio page for easy reference.

This year, the American team will be led by former Tennessee Titans and St. Louis Rams head coach Jeff Fisher. The National team will be led by legendary Titans running back and current Tennessee State University head coach Eddie George.

The Saturday NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will kick off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and be televised on NFL Network.