2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Rosters: Measurement Results Official Heights & Weights

The 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be played on Saturday in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. With the game now just a few days away, we can pass along the official rosters for the 11th edition of the annual college all-star contest complete with the results from measurement sessions that took place this past week.
Below are the official heights, weights, hand, arm, and wingspan length measurements of both the American and the National rosters for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The height measurements are of course done in eighths per the standard. That means that the last number of the four digits is the eighth measurement. 1 = 1/8, 2 = 1/4, 3 = 3/8, 4 = 1/2, 5 = 5/8, 6 = 3/4, 7 = 7/8.
The table of data below also includes each player being linked to their college team bio page for easy reference.
This year, the American team will be led by former Tennessee Titans and St. Louis Rams head coach Jeff Fisher. The National team will be led by legendary Titans running back and current Tennessee State University head coach Eddie George.
The Saturday NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will kick off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and be televised on NFL Network.
|2023 NFLPA Bowl Rosters & Measurements
|American Roster
|#
|Name
|College
|Pro Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Hand
|Arm
|Wing
|1
|Lindsey Scott
|Incarnate Word
|QB
|5104
|215
|9 1/8
|30 1/4
|73 1/2
|11
|Holton Ahlers
|East Carolina
|QB
|6026
|237
|9 3/4
|32 1/4
|75 3/8
|14
|Sean Clifford
|Penn St
|QB
|6017
|215
|9 1/2
|32
|76 1/2
|2
|Titus Swen
|Wyoming
|RB
|5096
|201
|9
|31
|73 1/4
|4
|SaRodorick Thompson
|Texas Tech
|RB
|5114
|213
|9
|31 5/8
|77 1/4
|9
|Darius Hagans
|Virginia St
|RB
|5114
|209
|9 1/4
|31 3/8
|75 1/8
|13
|Chris Smith
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|RB
|5090
|195
|8 7/8
|30 7/8
|73
|5
|C.J. Johnson
|East Carolina
|WR
|6011
|225
|10 1/8
|32 1/8
|79
|12
|Xavier Gipson
|Stephen F. Austin
|WR
|5092
|183
|8 1/2
|30 1/8
|71 1/4
|81
|Jason Brownlee
|Southern Mississippi
|WR
|6021
|202
|9 3/4
|33 7/8
|80 3/4
|82
|Malik Knowles
|Kansas St
|WR
|6022
|193
|8 5/8
|33 1/8
|77 1/2
|84
|Daniel Arias
|Colorado
|WR
|6034
|216
|8 7/8
|33 1/4
|79 1/4
|85
|Mitchell Tinsley
|Penn St
|WR
|5116
|207
|10 1/4
|32 1/4
|75 1/2
|87
|Ryan Miller
|Furman
|WR
|6012
|209
|9 3/8
|30 7/8
|73 1/2
|88
|Malik Heath
|Mississippi
|WR
|6024
|216
|8 7/8
|32 7/8
|79 1/4
|80
|Camren McDonald
|Florida St
|TE
|6040
|244
|9 1/8
|32 3/4
|76 1/4
|83
|Christian Sims
|Bowling Green
|TE
|6021
|239
|8 1/2
|33 1/4
|79 1/8
|86
|Kemari Averett
|Bethune-Cookman
|TE
|6056
|260
|9 1/4
|34 3/4
|81 3/8
|89
|Johnny Lumpkin
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|TE
|6052
|273
|10 1/4
|35 1/4
|85 1/4
|52
|Trevor Downing
|Iowa St
|OL
|6033
|296
|9
|32 1/2
|79 3/4
|55
|Ahofitu Maka
|Texas-San Antonio
|OL
|6027
|327
|9 1/2
|33 1/4
|79 3/4
|57
|Jon Gaines II
|UCLA
|OL
|6037
|304
|10 1/8
|33 3/8
|80 7/8
|62
|Sidy Sow
|Eastern Michigan
|OL
|6046
|329
|10 5/8
|33 7/8
|80 1/2
|63
|Grant Miller
|Baylor
|OL
|68
|Brandon Kipper
|Oregon St
|OL
|6057
|326
|10 1/8
|34 1/8
|80 1/2
|70
|Cooper Hodges
|Appalachian St
|OL
|6034
|311
|9
|33 3/4
|80 3/4
|72
|Ryan Swoboda
|Central Florida
|OL
|6092
|319
|9 3/4
|34 3/4
|84 5/8
|76
|Harris LaChance
|Brigham Young
|OL
|6060
|304
|9 1/2
|33 1/4
|79
|79
|Tashawn Manning
|Kentucky
|OL
|6032
|330
|9 3/4
|34 5/8
|82 3/4
|77
|Jeffery Johnson
|Oklahoma
|DL
|6016
|319
|9 3/4
|33 1/4
|79 1/2
|90
|Cory Durden
|North Carolina St
|DL
|6042
|292
|9 7/8
|34 1/8
|83 1/8
|91
|Garrett Nelson
|Nebraska
|DL
|6027
|249
|9 3/4
|32 5/8
|77 3/8
|92
|Eli Huggins
|Kansas St
|DL
|6036
|291
|9 1/2
|31 7/8
|76 7/8
|95
|Randy Charlton
|Mississippi St
|DL
|6030
|286
|9 7/8
|32 7/8
|79 1/2
|97
|David Perales
|Fresno St
|DL
|6022
|248
|9 1/4
|32 3/4
|77 1/2
|98
|Deslin Alexandre
|Pittsburgh
|DL
|6033
|267
|9 5/8
|33 7/8
|82 3/8
|99
|Scott Matlock
|Boise St
|DL
|6041
|308
|9
|32 1/2
|78 1/4
|45
|Mitchell Agude
|Miami
|OLB
|6036
|246
|10 1/8
|34 7/8
|82 7/8
|51
|Durrell Johnson
|Liberty
|OLB
|6031
|237
|8
|34 5/8
|80 5/8
|50
|Michael Ayers
|Ashland
|LB
|6017
|224
|9
|33 3/8
|78 1/4
|53
|Mikel Jones
|Syracuse
|LB
|5115
|229
|10 1/4
|33 1/4
|79 3/8
|54
|Marte Mapu
|Sacramento St
|LB
|6027
|220
|9 3/8
|33 1/2
|78 3/4
|56
|Ayinde Eley
|Georgia Tech
|LB
|6034
|231
|9 5/8
|33 1/4
|77 1/8
|58
|Tyler Murray
|Memphis
|LB
|6006
|225
|9 7/8
|31 1/4
|76 1/8
|10
|Keenan Isaac
|Alabama St
|DC
|6020
|186
|9
|33 1/8
|79 1/2
|18
|Kaleb Hayes
|Brigham Young
|DC
|5113
|196
|8 1/2
|33 3/8
|77 1/4
|20
|Quavian White
|Georgia St
|DC
|5083
|187
|9 1/8
|31
|74 1/2
|22
|C.J. Coldon
|Oklahoma
|DC
|5105
|190
|9 1/4
|31 5/8
|75 1/2
|26
|Darrious Gaines
|Western Colorado
|DC
|6011
|197
|9 1/8
|32 5/8
|78 1/2
|28
|DJ Ivey
|Miami
|DC
|6004
|194
|9 1/4
|32 7/8
|78 7/8
|15
|Quindell Johnson
|Memphis
|DS
|5117
|206
|9 1/2
|32 3/4
|76
|21
|Kendall Williamson
|Stanford
|DS
|6003
|205
|9 3/8
|32
|78 3/8
|29
|Collin Duncan
|Mississippi St
|DS
|6002
|200
|9
|32
|77 3/8
|31
|Nico Bolden
|Kent St
|DS
|6033
|210
|9 3/4
|31 1/4
|74 1/2
|30
|Robert Soderholm
|Virginia Military
|LS
|5112
|242
|8 7/8
|30 1/4
|72 7/8
|43
|Bijan Nichols
|Navy
|PK
|6014
|224
|9
|30 3/4
|73 1/2
|19
|Brad Robins
|Michigan
|PT
|6003
|205
|9
|30 3/4
|74 7/8
|National Roster
|#
|Name
|College
|Pro Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Hand
|Arm
|Wing
|1
|Todd Centeio
|James Madison
|QB
|5117
|221
|8 7/8
|31 5/8
|75 1/2
|3
|Malik Cunningham
|Louisville
|QB
|5117
|187
|9 3/8
|31 3/4
|76 1/8
|9
|Adrian Martinez
|Kansas St
|QB
|6016
|221
|9 5/8
|31 1/2
|75 5/8
|21
|Emanuel Wilson
|Fort Valley St
|RB
|5106
|229
|8 7/8
|33 1/2
|79 1/8
|30
|Ronnie Brown
|Shepherd
|RB
|5110
|187
|818
|30 1/2
|72 1/2
|33
|Emari Demercado
|Texas Christian
|RB
|5094
|215
|9 1/2
|31 3/4
|75 5/8
|36
|Owen Wright
|Monmouth, N.J.
|RB
|5090
|220
|10
|30 3/4
|74
|10
|Joseph Ngata
|Clemson
|WR
|6032
|220
|10 1/4
|32 7/8
|80 5/8
|11
|Jaray Jenkins
|Louisiana St
|WR
|6016
|206
|9 7/8
|32 3/4
|76 3/8
|80
|Taylor Grimes
|Incarnate Word
|WR
|5104
|188
|8 3/4
|29 3/4
|71 7/8
|81
|Bailey Edwards
|Albion College
|WR
|6014
|189
|9 3/4
|32
|77 1/2
|82
|Keilahn Harris
|Oklahoma Baptist
|WR
|5096
|179
|9
|30 3/4
|74 5/8
|83
|Brycen Tremayne
|Stanford
|WR
|6042
|213
|9 1/2
|33 1/2
|79
|85
|Braydon Johnson
|Oklahoma St
|WR
|5114
|201
|9 1/2
|31 1/2
|75 1/2
|87
|Malachi Carter
|Georgia Tech
|WR
|6017
|183
|9 3/8
|32 5/8
|76 5/8
|38
|Brady Russell
|Colorado
|TE
|6032
|252
|918
|32 1/2
|78 3/8
|84
|Michael Ezeike
|UCLA
|TE
|6051
|245
|8 7/8
|34
|82
|86
|Ben Sims
|Baylor
|TE
|6046
|254
|9 3/8
|33 1/2
|80 1/4
|88
|Jahleel Billingsley
|Texas
|TE
|6041
|217
|9 1/4
|33
|78 7/8
|54
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|South Carolina
|OL
|6017
|301
|9 3/4
|31 7/8
|76 5/8
|56
|Alan Ali
|Texas Christian
|OL
|6042
|303
|9 5/8
|33 7/8
|78
|60
|Silas Dzansi
|Virginia Tech
|OL
|6050
|333
|10 1/4
|36 1/8
|84 7/8
|61
|DJ Scaife Jr.
|Miami
|OL
|6031
|322
|9 7/8
|33 3/8
|81 1/4
|66
|Nash Jensen
|North Dakota St
|OL
|6040
|328
|9 3/8
|32 1/4
|79 1/4
|67
|Demontrey Jacobs
|South Florida
|OL
|6064
|311
|1118
|36 1/4
|87
|68
|James Jackson
|South Alabama
|OL
|6024
|314
|9 1/2
|33 1/4
|81
|71
|Brandon Council
|Auburn
|OL
|6036
|317
|9 3/4
|33 5/8
|80 3/4
|74
|Jeremy Cooper
|Cincinnati
|OL
|6020
|326
|11 1/2
|34 3/4
|83 1/8
|76
|Joey Fisher
|Shepherd
|OL
|6041
|292
|9 3/4
|32 1/2
|78 5/8
|64
|Jacob Slade
|Michigan St
|DL
|6031
|293
|9 1/4
|32 3/4
|80 5/8
|77
|Jayson Ademilola
|Notre Dame
|DL
|6031
|284
|9 7/8
|33 1/4
|79
|90
|Calvin Avery
|Illinois
|DL
|6015
|343
|10
|32 3/4
|80 7/8
|91
|Malik Hamm
|Lafayette College
|DL
|6026
|251
|9 1/2
|31 7/8
|77 7/8
|92
|John Waggoner
|Iowa
|DL
|6047
|263
|8 3/4
|31 1/2
|76 3/4
|93
|Durell Nchami
|Maryland
|DL
|6040
|258
|9 3/4
|34 1/2
|80 1/4
|96
|Jordon Riley
|Oregon
|DL
|6053
|338
|9 5/8
|34 5/8
|81 1/2
|99
|LaTrell Bumphus
|Tennessee
|DL
|6033
|286
|9 3/4
|32 1/4
|77 3/4
|45
|Zeke Vandenburgh
|Illinois St
|OLB
|6033
|233
|9 7/8
|31 1/2
|77 1/8
|58
|Thomas Rush
|Minnesota
|OLB
|6032
|252
|9 3/8
|31
|76 1/2
|51
|Krishon Merriweather
|Texas Tech
|LB
|6000
|235
|10
|32 7/8
|79 3/8
|52
|Micah Baskerville
|Louisiana St
|LB
|6005
|221
|9 7/8
|32
|77 3/4
|53
|Zaire Barnes
|Western Michigan
|LB
|6015
|232
|9
|32 1/4
|76 3/4
|49
|Dillon Doyle
|Baylor
|LB
|6030
|239
|9 3/8
|31 3/8
|74 1/2
|59
|Jimmy Phillips Jr.
|Southern Methodist
|LB
|6014
|234
|1018
|32 3/4
|79 1/4
|22
|Corey Mayfield
|Texas-San Antonio
|DC
|5104
|193
|8 7/8
|31 3/8
|75 3/8
|23
|Isaiah Bolden
|Jackson St
|DC
|6021
|203
|8 3/4
|32 1/4
|75 1/2
|25
|Mark Milton
|Baylor
|DC
|6010
|187
|8 1/4
|31 1/2
|74 1/2
|26
|Steven Jones Jr.
|Appalachian St
|DC
|5095
|185
|7 7/8
|30 7/8
|73 1/2
|27
|Ameer Speed
|Michigan St
|DC
|6034
|210
|8 3/8
|33
|78
|29
|Keidron Smith
|Kentucky
|DC
|6020
|203
|9 3/8
|32 1/4
|77 1/4
|20
|Jalen Green
|Mississippi St
|DS
|6002
|203
|9
|33 1/4
|77 1/4
|35
|Jason Taylor II
|Oklahoma St
|DS
|5117
|208
|9 5/8
|33
|78
|37
|Macon Clark
|Tulane
|DS
|6003
|205
|9 1/2
|32
|74 3/4
|31
|Anthony Johnson
|Iowa St
|DS/DC
|6001
|208
|8 3/4
|32
|75 1/2
|46
|Dalton Godfrey
|South Dakota
|LS
|6013
|234
|8 7/8
|29 3/4
|72 3/4
|14
|Jonathan Cruz
|Mississippi
|PK
|5091
|172
|8 7/8
|29 7/8
|70 3/8
|94
|Louis Hedley
|Miami
|PT
|6027
|224
|9 1/4
|32 5/8
|76 5/8