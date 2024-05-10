Steelers Release 2024 Rookie Minicamp Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their 2024 rookie minicamp roster shortly ahead of the team taking the practice field to start the three-day weekend.

You can view the entire roster below. It consists of the team’s seven draft picks from last month’s draft, five undrafted free agents, select first-year players, and 21 tryout players, a mix of rookies and veterans.

Among the first-year players are OLB David Perales, a 2023 undrafted free agent who spent most of the season on the team’s practice squad. He did not appear in a regular-season game. FB Jack Colletto has received some buzz as a true fullback in an Arthur Smith offense that usually has one while Joey Fisher was a sleeper name in last year’s draft who spent most of last season on the Steelers’ practice squad, known for his strength and run blocking.

Of course, this will be the first chance to see first round pick OT Troy Fautanu in uniform. Pittsburgh drafted three offensive linemen this year, all within their first five selections for the first time since 1976.

Most of the tryout players have already been reported and known, though there’s a handful of additional names. The team has two kickers and a punter. It’s worth noting Cole Dow, who played quarterback and receiver at Dayton, is listed as a wide receiver. As reported prior to camp, former Pitt QB Phil Jurkovec is attending as a tight end after making the switch late last season. Ferris State WR Xavier Wade, who reportedly received an invite, is not listed on the sheet.

Notable new names on this list include TE Johnny Lumpkin (incorrectly listed as “Johnny Lampkin” on the team’s sheet). He went undrafted last year but spent time with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and Denver Broncos.

In total, 43 players will participate in this weekend’s minicamp. With three open roster spots, the Steelers could sign a handful of tryout players Sunday or Monday.

If you missed it, our Jeremy Pike wrote up a “what to watch for” this weekend.