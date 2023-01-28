2023 East West Shrine Bowl Rosters: Measurement Results Official Heights & Weights

The 2023 East West Shrine Bowl will be played next Thursday in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. With the game now less than a week away, we can pass along the official rosters for the historic annual college all-star contest complete with the results from measurement sessions that took place this weekend.

Below are the official heights, weights, hand, arm, and wingspan length measurements of both the East and the West rosters for the 2023 East West Shrine Bowl. The height measurements are of course done in eighths per the standard. That means that the last number of the four digits is the eighth measurement. 1 = 1/8, 2 = 1/4, 3 = 3/8, 4 = 1/2, 5 = 5/8, 6 = 3/4, 7 = 7/8.

The table of data below also includes each player being linked to their college team bio page for easy reference.

The Thursday night 2023 East West Shrine Bowl will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT and be televised on NFL Network.