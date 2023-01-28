2023 East West Shrine Bowl Rosters: Measurement Results Official Heights & Weights

The 2023 East West Shrine Bowl will be played next Thursday in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. With the game now less than a week away, we can pass along the official rosters for the historic annual college all-star contest complete with the results from measurement sessions that took place this weekend.
Below are the official heights, weights, hand, arm, and wingspan length measurements of both the East and the West rosters for the 2023 East West Shrine Bowl. The height measurements are of course done in eighths per the standard. That means that the last number of the four digits is the eighth measurement. 1 = 1/8, 2 = 1/4, 3 = 3/8, 4 = 1/2, 5 = 5/8, 6 = 3/4, 7 = 7/8.
The table of data below also includes each player being linked to their college team bio page for easy reference.
The Thursday night 2023 East West Shrine Bowl will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT and be televised on NFL Network.
|2023 East West Shrine Bowl Rosters & Measurements
|East Roster
|Name
|College
|Pos
|Hgt
|Wgt
|Arm
|Hand
|Wing
|Yasir Abdullah
|Louisville
|EDGE
|6010
|234
|32 5/8
|8 5/8
|79 7/8
|Brevin Allen
|Campbell
|EDGE
|6035
|262
|34 1/2
|10 1/4
|82 3/4
|Spencer Anderson
|Maryland
|OG
|6045
|305
|32 3/4
|10 3/8
|80 1/8
|Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
|Oregon
|OT
|6052
|322
|33 7/8
|10 1/2
|83 1/2
|Jeremy Banks
|Tennessee
|LB
|6010
|225
|32 1/4
|9 1/2
|78 1/8
|Daniel Barker
|Michigan State
|TE
|6032
|241
|33 3/8
|10 1/8
|81 5/8
|Quinton Barrow
|Grand Valley State
|OT
|6053
|322
|34 1/4
|9 5/8
|82 3/8
|Robert Beal
|Georgia
|EDGE
|6033
|241
|34 1/8
|10 1/4
|83 1/2
|Earl Bostick Jr.
|Kansas
|OT
|6055
|311
|33 5/8
|9 1/8
|81
|Lance Boykin
|Coastal Carolina
|CB
|6022
|202
|32 3/8
|9 3/4
|78 1/4
|Amari Burney
|Florida
|LB
|6013
|233
|31 3/4
|9 5/8
|77 5/8
|Jerome Carvin
|Tennessee
|OG
|6035
|308
|33 3/8
|9 3/8
|82 1/4
|Kei’trel Clark
|Louisville
|CB
|5102
|179
|29 3/4
|8 3/8
|73
|Keondre Coburn
|Texas
|DT
|6011
|344
|31 1/2
|9 1/8
|77
|Jacob Copeland
|Maryland
|WR
|5113
|204
|31 3/4
|8 5/8
|76 5/8
|Jalen Cropper
|Fresno State
|WR
|5110
|171
|29 3/4
|8 5/8
|73
|Shaquan Davis
|South Carolina State
|WR
|6046
|217
|34 1/8
|9 3/8
|82 5/8
|Tim Demorat
|Fordham
|QB
|6032
|221
|31 1/4
|9 1/4
|75 5/8
|Nnamdi Enechukwu
|Rice
|IDL
|6040
|266
|33 5/8
|9 1/2
|82 1/8
|Ethan Evans
|Wingate
|PT
|6034
|231
|34 3/8
|10 1/8
|82 5/8
|Viliami Fehoko
|San Jose State
|IDL
|6035
|267
|33
|8 7/8
|78 3/8
|Allister Finley
|Mississippi
|SAF
|6021
|202
|32 1/2
|9 3/4
|78 1/8
|Mekhi Garner
|Louisiana State
|CB
|6014
|220
|32 1/2
|10
|77 3/4
|Antoine Green
|North Carolina
|WR
|6016
|201
|32 5/8
|8 7/8
|77 1/4
|Arther Green
|Houston
|CB
|6012
|201
|31
|9 1/4
|77
|Luke Haggard
|Indiana
|OT
|6061
|297
|33 1/8
|10
|80 1/4
|Kahlef Hailassie
|Western Kentucky
|CB
|6002
|195
|32 1/4
|10
|77 7/8
|Jadon Haselwood
|Arkansas
|WR
|6022
|213
|31 1/4
|9 3/4
|75 7/8
|Matthew Hembrough
|Oklahoma State
|LS
|6023
|230
|31 1/2
|10 1/8
|78 5/8
|Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|Texas Christian
|CB
|5075
|175
|29 3/8
|8 1/4
|70 3/4
|Kearis Jackson
|Georgia
|WR
|5114
|203
|31
|9 1/4
|74
|D’shawn Jamison
|Texas
|CB
|5090
|186
|31 1/4
|8 5/8
|75 1/8
|Tyreque Jones
|Boise State
|SAF
|6015
|194
|33 7/8
|9 1/2
|81 1/8
|Brodric Martin
|Western Kentucky
|IDL
|6045
|337
|34 3/8
|9 1/8
|84 1/4
|Ochaun Mathis
|Nebraska
|EDGE
|6044
|247
|34 7/8
|10 5/8
|84 3/4
|Jordan Mcfadden
|Clemson
|OT
|6020
|295
|34
|9 3/8
|81 3/8
|Jordan Mims
|Fresno State
|RB
|5102
|200
|31 1/8
|9 1/4
|75 1/2
|Tanner Morgan
|Minnesota
|QB
|6004
|205
|29 5/8
|9 5/8
|72 3/4
|Caleb Murphy
|Ferris State
|EDGE
|6030
|254
|32 5/8
|10
|79 3/4
|Aidan O’Connell
|Purdue
|QB
|6030
|212
|32
|9 7/8
|76 3/8
|Moro Ojomo
|Texas
|DT
|6024
|293
|34 3/8
|10 1/4
|83 3/8
|John Ojukwu
|Boise State
|OT
|6054
|317
|34 3/8
|10 5/8
|84 1/2
|Anfernee Orji
|Vanderbilt
|LB
|6011
|230
|31 7/8
|10 1/4
|78 3/4
|Gervarrius Owens
|Houston
|SAF
|6004
|200
|32 1/4
|9 1/4
|78 1/2
|Alex Palczewski
|Illinois
|OT
|6060
|314
|33 3/8
|9 1/4
|82 5/8
|Derek Parish
|Houston
|FB
|6007
|241
|29
|9 1/2
|73 7/8
|Atorian Perry
|Wake Forest
|WR
|6033
|195
|33 3/4
|9 1/4
|82 5/8
|Deneric Prince
|Tulsa
|RB
|5115
|217
|31 1/8
|9 1/8
|75 3/8
|Jose Ramirez
|Eastern Michigan
|EDGE
|6017
|249
|33 1/4
|9
|79 1/2
|Trevor Reid
|Louisville
|OT
|6040
|297
|34 1/2
|9 1/4
|84 1/4
|Nikko Remigio
|Fresno State
|WR
|5090
|183
|29 3/8
|8 5/8
|72 1/8
|Frederick Scruggs
|Penn State
|OC
|6026
|308
|33 3/8
|10 1/4
|82
|Nehemiah Shelton
|San Jose State
|CB
|6000
|186
|32
|8 7/8
|77 1/4
|Kyle Soelle
|Arizona State
|EDGE
|6031
|232
|31 1/4
|10
|75 3/8
|Dante Stills
|West Virginia
|IDL
|6034
|289
|32 1/8
|9 1/2
|78 1/4
|Andre Szmyt
|Syracuse
|PK
|6004
|194
|30 1/2
|9 1/4
|73 3/8
|Leonard Taylor
|Cincinnati
|TE
|6046
|248
|32 3/4
|10 1/8
|80 1/2
|Tavion Thomas
|Utah
|RB
|6014
|247
|31 1/4
|8 5/8
|76 7/8
|Brandon Thompson
|Stephen F. Austin
|EDGE
|6053
|238
|34 3/8
|10
|82 1/2
|Kobie Turner
|Wake Forest
|DT
|6022
|288
|32
|10 1/8
|77 7/8
|Ben Vansumeren
|Michigan State
|LB
|6016
|237
|31 1/8
|9
|76 3/4
|Carter Warren
|Pittsburgh
|OT
|6053
|323
|35
|9 1/8
|84 3/4
|Blake Whiteheart
|Wake Forest
|TE
|6037
|249
|32 3/4
|8 7/8
|79 1/2
|Bennett Williams
|Oregon
|SAF
|5117
|205
|30 3/8
|10
|75 5/8
|Joel Wilson
|Central Michigan
|TE
|6033
|242
|32 1/4
|10 1/4
|78 3/4
|Chandler Zavala
|North Carolina State
|OG
|6034
|322
|33
|10 3/8
|80 5/8
|Kilian Zierer
|Auburn
|OT
|6072
|304
|34 1/8
|10 1/4
|83 5/8
|West Roster
|Name
|College
|Pos
|Hgt
|Wgt
|Arm
|Hand
|Wing
|Kazmeir Allen
|UCLA
|WR
|5083
|176
|29
|8 5/8
|71 1/8
|Henry Bainivalu
|Washington
|OG
|6055
|312
|34 1/4
|10 1/4
|82 1/8
|Habakkuk Baldonado
|Pittsburgh
|EDGE
|6036
|257
|33 1/8
|10 1/4
|80 1/2
|Theo Benedet
|British Columbia
|OT
|6065
|303
|32
|9 7/8
|79 1/8
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|Louisiana State
|CB
|6006
|197
|32
|9 5/8
|79 1/4
|Jackson Bobo
|UCLA
|WR
|6040
|216
|32 1/4
|9 7/8
|78 1/2
|Jadakis Bonds
|Hampton
|WR
|6026
|205
|32 1/4
|9 3/8
|78 3/4
|William Brice
|Appalachian State
|QB
|6020
|237
|31 1/8
|9 3/8
|77 1/4
|Mason Brooks
|Mississippi
|OT
|6051
|309
|33 3/4
|10 1/2
|80 1/2
|Myles Brooks
|Louisiana Tech
|CB
|6005
|201
|30 3/4
|9 3/8
|74 5/8
|Cameron Brown
|Ohio State
|CB
|5117
|196
|31 1/8
|9
|76 1/8
|Jerron Cage
|Ohio State
|IDL
|6020
|307
|33
|9 5/8
|79 1/2
|Jacky Chen
|Pace
|OT
|6045
|302
|33 3/4
|9 5/8
|82 3/8
|Jack Colletto
|Oregon State
|LB
|6026
|239
|31 1/4
|9 3/4
|75
|Brenton Cox
|Florida
|EDGE
|6031
|254
|33 1/4
|9 1/4
|82 5/8
|Dallas Daniels
|Jackson State
|WR
|5102
|176
|29 7/8
|9
|73 5/8
|Thaddeus Dean
|Florida
|SAF
|6025
|211
|32 1/4
|9 1/2
|76 3/4
|Thomas Devito
|Illinois
|QB
|6005
|206
|29 5/8
|10 1/8
|74
|Mohamoud Diabate
|Utah
|LB
|6033
|229
|32 1/8
|9 1/2
|80 1/2
|Demario Douglas
|Liberty
|WR
|5077
|175
|30 1/8
|8 5/8
|73 1/2
|Travis Dye
|Southern California
|RB
|5095
|204
|29
|9 1/8
|70
|Mark Evans II
|Arkansas-Pinebluff
|OT
|6022
|293
|32 3/8
|10 1/4
|79
|Princeton Fant
|Tennessee
|TE
|6012
|238
|31 3/8
|9 5/8
|76 7/8
|Xavien Flowers
|Boston Collège
|WR
|5092
|182
|29 1/4
|9 1/8
|72 3/4
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|West Virginia
|WR
|6034
|222
|33 5/8
|9 3/8
|82 1/2
|Connor Galvin
|Baylor
|OT
|6062
|293
|32 1/8
|8 1/2
|78 1/4
|Jalen Graham
|Purdue
|EDGE
|6016
|224
|32 3/8
|9 7/8
|79
|Thomas Greaney
|New York St-Albany
|TE
|6055
|253
|32 5/8
|9 3/4
|79 1/8
|Shaka Heyward
|Duke
|EDGE
|6025
|239
|33 3/4
|9 1/2
|81 3/8
|Jordan Howden
|Minnesota
|SAF
|5115
|206
|32 1/8
|9 5/8
|77 1/4
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|Minnesota
|RB
|5074
|203
|1/4 1/4
|8 7/8
|70 1/8
|Christian Izien
|Rutgers
|SAF
|5084
|197
|30 7/8
|9 1/4
|73 1/2
|Michael Jefferson
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|WR
|6036
|202
|32 5/8
|9 3/4
|79 3/8
|Desjuan Johnson
|Toledo
|DT
|6020
|267
|31 7/8
|9 5/8
|78 3/8
|Truman Jones
|Harvard
|EDGE
|6026
|251
|33 5/8
|10
|81 5/8
|Gerald Jones
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|EDGE
|6046
|250
|33 1/2
|10
|81 3/4
|Nicholas Jones
|Ball State
|CB
|5116
|191
|32 1/4
|9 7/8
|77 5/8
|Jaxson Kirkland
|Washington
|OG
|6064
|322
|33 3/8
|10 5/8
|83
|Brent Laing
|Minnesota-Duluth
|OT
|6034
|298
|32 1/4
|9 3/4
|79 1/4
|Titus Leo
|Wagner
|EDGE
|6033
|243
|33 3/4
|9 3/4
|82 1/4
|Atonio Mafi
|UCLA
|OG
|6026
|338
|32 5/8
|10 3/8
|79 3/4
|Devonnsha Maxwell
|Tennessee-Chattanooga
|DT
|6014
|299
|33
|9 3/4
|80
|Jacob Moody
|Michigan
|PK
|6001
|207
|30 5/8
|9 3/8
|72 1/2
|Isaiah Moore
|North Carolina State
|LB
|6020
|234
|31 3/4
|9
|76 3/8
|Patrick Mustipher
|Penn State
|DT
|6036
|315
|32 1/2
|9 1/4
|80 1/8
|Luke Schoonmaker
|Michigan
|TE
|6050
|249
|32 5/8
|9
|79 3/4
|Eric Scott
|Southern Mississippi
|CB
|6006
|197
|32 1/4
|9 1/2
|80 1/4
|Justin Shorter
|Florida
|WR
|6036
|224
|33 3/4
|9 7/8
|82 1/2
|Terell Smith
|Minnesota
|CB
|6004
|207
|32 3/4
|9
|77
|Colby Sorsdal
|William & Mary
|OT
|6056
|301
|32 3/4
|9 1/4
|80 1/4
|Christopher Stoll
|Penn State
|LS
|6016
|257
|31
|8 3/4
|77 1/4
|Richard Stromberg
|Arkansas
|OC
|6031
|315
|33 1/8
|9 5/8
|80 3/8
|Kadeem Telfort
|Alabama-Birmingham
|OT
|6070
|319
|35 7/8
|8 1/2
|87 1/4
|Drake Thomas
|North Carolina State
|EDGE
|5112
|228
|29 1/8
|9 3/8
|72 1/4
|Charlie Thomas
|Georgia Tech
|LB
|6023
|207
|31 1/4
|8 1/4
|77 3/4
|Starling Thomas
|Alabama-Birmingham
|CB
|5096
|194
|30 3/8
|9 3/4
|75
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|UCLA
|QB
|6014
|191
|30 1/4
|9 7/8
|75 3/4
|Michael Turk
|Oklahoma
|PT
|6002
|234
|30 5/8
|9 5/8
|77 1/8
|Xazavian Valladay
|Arizona State
|RB
|5113
|199
|30 5/8
|8 1/2
|76 1/4
|Taron Vincent
|Ohio State
|DT
|6011
|305
|31 3/8
|8 7/8
|77 1/2
|Travis Vokolek
|Nebraska
|TE
|6060
|259
|32 1/2
|9 1/2
|79 1/2
|Dalton Wagner
|Arkansas
|OT
|6083
|321
|34
|10 1/4
|83 7/8
|Tyrus Wheat
|Mississippi State
|EDGE
|6022
|269
|32 1/2
|8 3/4
|78 3/4
|Jaylin Williams
|Indiana
|CB
|5096
|195
|29 1/2
|9
|71 7/8
|Jaiden Woodbey
|Boston College
|SAF
|6004
|231
|32
|9 5/8
|79 3/4
|Christian Young
|Arizona
|SAF
|6010
|228
|31 1/4
|9 1/8
|77 3/4