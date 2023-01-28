2023 NFL Draft

2023 East West Shrine Bowl Rosters: Measurement Results Official Heights & Weights

The 2023 East West Shrine Bowl will be played next Thursday in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. With the game now less than a week away, we can pass along the official rosters for the historic annual college all-star contest complete with the results from measurement sessions that took place this weekend.

Below are the official heights, weights, hand, arm, and wingspan length measurements of both the East and the West rosters for the 2023 East West Shrine Bowl. The height measurements are of course done in eighths per the standard. That means that the last number of the four digits is the eighth measurement. 1 = 1/8, 2 = 1/4, 3 = 3/8, 4 = 1/2, 5 = 5/8, 6 = 3/4, 7 = 7/8.

The table of data below also includes each player being linked to their college team bio page for easy reference.

The Thursday night 2023 East West Shrine Bowl will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT and be televised on NFL Network.

2023 East West Shrine Bowl Rosters & Measurements
East Roster
Name College Pos Hgt Wgt Arm Hand Wing
Yasir Abdullah Louisville EDGE 6010 234 32 5/8 8 5/8 79 7/8
Brevin Allen Campbell EDGE 6035 262 34 1/2 10 1/4 82 3/4
Spencer Anderson Maryland OG 6045 305 32 3/4 10 3/8 80 1/8
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Oregon OT 6052 322 33 7/8 10 1/2 83 1/2
Jeremy Banks Tennessee LB 6010 225 32 1/4 9 1/2 78 1/8
Daniel Barker Michigan State TE 6032 241 33 3/8 10 1/8 81 5/8
Quinton Barrow Grand Valley State OT 6053 322 34 1/4 9 5/8 82 3/8
Robert Beal Georgia EDGE 6033 241 34 1/8 10 1/4 83 1/2
Earl Bostick Jr. Kansas OT 6055 311 33 5/8 9 1/8 81
Lance Boykin Coastal Carolina CB 6022 202 32 3/8 9 3/4 78 1/4
Amari Burney Florida LB 6013 233 31 3/4 9 5/8 77 5/8
Jerome Carvin Tennessee OG 6035 308 33 3/8 9 3/8 82 1/4
Kei’trel Clark Louisville CB 5102 179 29 3/4 8 3/8 73
Keondre Coburn Texas DT 6011 344 31 1/2 9 1/8 77
Jacob Copeland Maryland WR 5113 204 31 3/4 8 5/8 76 5/8
Jalen Cropper Fresno State WR 5110 171 29 3/4 8 5/8 73
Shaquan Davis South Carolina State WR 6046 217 34 1/8 9 3/8 82 5/8
Tim Demorat Fordham QB 6032 221 31 1/4 9 1/4 75 5/8
Nnamdi Enechukwu Rice IDL 6040 266 33 5/8 9 1/2 82 1/8
Ethan Evans Wingate PT 6034 231 34 3/8 10 1/8 82 5/8
Viliami Fehoko San Jose State IDL 6035 267 33 8 7/8 78 3/8
Allister Finley Mississippi SAF 6021 202 32 1/2 9 3/4 78 1/8
Mekhi Garner Louisiana State CB 6014 220 32 1/2 10 77 3/4
Antoine Green North Carolina WR 6016 201 32 5/8 8 7/8 77 1/4
Arther Green Houston CB 6012 201 31 9 1/4 77
Luke Haggard Indiana OT 6061 297 33 1/8 10 80 1/4
Kahlef Hailassie Western Kentucky CB 6002 195 32 1/4 10 77 7/8
Jadon Haselwood Arkansas WR 6022 213 31 1/4 9 3/4 75 7/8
Matthew Hembrough Oklahoma State LS 6023 230 31 1/2 10 1/8 78 5/8
Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson Texas Christian CB 5075 175 29 3/8 8 1/4 70 3/4
Kearis Jackson Georgia WR 5114 203 31 9 1/4 74
D’shawn Jamison Texas CB 5090 186 31 1/4 8 5/8 75 1/8
Tyreque Jones Boise State SAF 6015 194 33 7/8 9 1/2 81 1/8
Brodric Martin Western Kentucky IDL 6045 337 34 3/8 9 1/8 84 1/4
Ochaun Mathis Nebraska EDGE 6044 247 34 7/8 10 5/8 84 3/4
Jordan Mcfadden Clemson OT 6020 295 34 9 3/8 81 3/8
Jordan Mims Fresno State RB 5102 200 31 1/8 9 1/4 75 1/2
Tanner Morgan Minnesota QB 6004 205 29 5/8 9 5/8 72 3/4
Caleb Murphy Ferris State EDGE 6030 254 32 5/8 10 79 3/4
Aidan O’Connell Purdue QB 6030 212 32 9 7/8 76 3/8
Moro Ojomo Texas DT 6024 293 34 3/8 10 1/4 83 3/8
John Ojukwu Boise State OT 6054 317 34 3/8 10 5/8 84 1/2
Anfernee Orji Vanderbilt LB 6011 230 31 7/8 10 1/4 78 3/4
Gervarrius Owens Houston SAF 6004 200 32 1/4 9 1/4 78 1/2
Alex Palczewski Illinois OT 6060 314 33 3/8 9 1/4 82 5/8
Derek Parish Houston FB 6007 241 29 9 1/2 73 7/8
Atorian Perry Wake Forest WR 6033 195 33 3/4 9 1/4 82 5/8
Deneric Prince Tulsa RB 5115 217 31 1/8 9 1/8 75 3/8
Jose Ramirez Eastern Michigan EDGE 6017 249 33 1/4 9 79 1/2
Trevor Reid Louisville OT 6040 297 34 1/2 9 1/4 84 1/4
Nikko Remigio Fresno State WR 5090 183 29 3/8 8 5/8 72 1/8
Frederick Scruggs Penn State OC 6026 308 33 3/8 10 1/4 82
Nehemiah Shelton San Jose State CB 6000 186 32 8 7/8 77 1/4
Kyle Soelle Arizona State EDGE 6031 232 31 1/4 10 75 3/8
Dante Stills West Virginia IDL 6034 289 32 1/8 9 1/2 78 1/4
Andre Szmyt Syracuse PK 6004 194 30 1/2 9 1/4 73 3/8
Leonard Taylor Cincinnati TE 6046 248 32 3/4 10 1/8 80 1/2
Tavion Thomas Utah RB 6014 247 31 1/4 8 5/8 76 7/8
Brandon Thompson Stephen F. Austin EDGE 6053 238 34 3/8 10 82 1/2
Kobie Turner Wake Forest DT 6022 288 32 10 1/8 77 7/8
Ben Vansumeren Michigan State LB 6016 237 31 1/8 9 76 3/4
Carter Warren Pittsburgh OT 6053 323 35 9 1/8 84 3/4
Blake Whiteheart Wake Forest TE 6037 249 32 3/4 8 7/8 79 1/2
Bennett Williams Oregon SAF 5117 205 30 3/8 10 75 5/8
Joel Wilson Central Michigan TE 6033 242 32 1/4 10 1/4 78 3/4
Chandler Zavala North Carolina State OG 6034 322 33 10 3/8 80 5/8
Kilian Zierer Auburn OT 6072 304 34 1/8 10 1/4 83 5/8
West Roster
Name College Pos Hgt Wgt Arm Hand Wing
Kazmeir Allen UCLA WR 5083 176 29 8 5/8 71 1/8
Henry Bainivalu Washington OG 6055 312 34 1/4 10 1/4 82 1/8
Habakkuk Baldonado Pittsburgh EDGE 6036 257 33 1/8 10 1/4 80 1/2
Theo Benedet British Columbia OT 6065 303 32 9 7/8 79 1/8
Jarrick Bernard-Converse Louisiana State CB 6006 197 32 9 5/8 79 1/4
Jackson Bobo UCLA WR 6040 216 32 1/4 9 7/8 78 1/2
Jadakis Bonds Hampton WR 6026 205 32 1/4 9 3/8 78 3/4
William Brice Appalachian State QB 6020 237 31 1/8 9 3/8 77 1/4
Mason Brooks Mississippi OT 6051 309 33 3/4 10 1/2 80 1/2
Myles Brooks Louisiana Tech CB 6005 201 30 3/4 9 3/8 74 5/8
Cameron Brown Ohio State CB 5117 196 31 1/8 9 76 1/8
Jerron Cage Ohio State IDL 6020 307 33 9 5/8 79 1/2
Jacky Chen Pace OT 6045 302 33 3/4 9 5/8 82 3/8
Jack Colletto Oregon State LB 6026 239 31 1/4 9 3/4 75
Brenton Cox Florida EDGE 6031 254 33 1/4 9 1/4 82 5/8
Dallas Daniels Jackson State WR 5102 176 29 7/8 9 73 5/8
Thaddeus Dean Florida SAF 6025 211 32 1/4 9 1/2 76 3/4
Thomas Devito Illinois QB 6005 206 29 5/8 10 1/8 74
Mohamoud Diabate Utah LB 6033 229 32 1/8 9 1/2 80 1/2
Demario Douglas Liberty WR 5077 175 30 1/8 8 5/8 73 1/2
Travis Dye Southern California RB 5095 204 29 9 1/8 70
Mark Evans II Arkansas-Pinebluff OT 6022 293 32 3/8 10 1/4 79
Princeton Fant Tennessee TE 6012 238 31 3/8 9 5/8 76 7/8
Xavien Flowers Boston Collège WR 5092 182 29 1/4 9 1/8 72 3/4
Bryce Ford-Wheaton West Virginia WR 6034 222 33 5/8 9 3/8 82 1/2
Connor Galvin Baylor OT 6062 293 32 1/8 8 1/2 78 1/4
Jalen Graham Purdue EDGE 6016 224 32 3/8 9 7/8 79
Thomas Greaney New York St-Albany TE 6055 253 32 5/8 9 3/4 79 1/8
Shaka Heyward Duke EDGE 6025 239 33 3/4 9 1/2 81 3/8
Jordan Howden Minnesota SAF 5115 206 32 1/8 9 5/8 77 1/4
Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota RB 5074 203 1/4 1/4 8 7/8 70 1/8
Christian Izien Rutgers SAF 5084 197 30 7/8 9 1/4 73 1/2
Michael Jefferson Louisiana-Lafayette WR 6036 202 32 5/8 9 3/4 79 3/8
Desjuan Johnson Toledo DT 6020 267 31 7/8 9 5/8 78 3/8
Truman Jones Harvard EDGE 6026 251 33 5/8 10 81 5/8
Gerald Jones Louisiana-Lafayette EDGE 6046 250 33 1/2 10 81 3/4
Nicholas Jones Ball State CB 5116 191 32 1/4 9 7/8 77 5/8
Jaxson Kirkland Washington OG 6064 322 33 3/8 10 5/8 83
Brent Laing Minnesota-Duluth OT 6034 298 32 1/4 9 3/4 79 1/4
Titus Leo Wagner EDGE 6033 243 33 3/4 9 3/4 82 1/4
Atonio Mafi UCLA OG 6026 338 32 5/8 10 3/8 79 3/4
Devonnsha Maxwell Tennessee-Chattanooga DT 6014 299 33 9 3/4 80
Jacob Moody Michigan PK 6001 207 30 5/8 9 3/8 72 1/2
Isaiah Moore North Carolina State LB 6020 234 31 3/4 9 76 3/8
Patrick Mustipher Penn State DT 6036 315 32 1/2 9 1/4 80 1/8
Luke Schoonmaker Michigan TE 6050 249 32 5/8 9 79 3/4
Eric Scott Southern Mississippi CB 6006 197 32 1/4 9 1/2 80 1/4
Justin Shorter Florida WR 6036 224 33 3/4 9 7/8 82 1/2
Terell Smith Minnesota CB 6004 207 32 3/4 9 77
Colby Sorsdal William & Mary OT 6056 301 32 3/4 9 1/4 80 1/4
Christopher Stoll Penn State LS 6016 257 31 8 3/4 77 1/4
Richard Stromberg Arkansas OC 6031 315 33 1/8 9 5/8 80 3/8
Kadeem Telfort Alabama-Birmingham OT 6070 319 35 7/8 8 1/2 87 1/4
Drake Thomas North Carolina State EDGE 5112 228 29 1/8 9 3/8 72 1/4
Charlie Thomas Georgia Tech LB 6023 207 31 1/4 8 1/4 77 3/4
Starling Thomas Alabama-Birmingham CB 5096 194 30 3/8 9 3/4 75
Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA QB 6014 191 30 1/4 9 7/8 75 3/4
Michael Turk Oklahoma PT 6002 234 30 5/8 9 5/8 77 1/8
Xazavian Valladay Arizona State RB 5113 199 30 5/8 8 1/2 76 1/4
Taron Vincent Ohio State DT 6011 305 31 3/8 8 7/8 77 1/2
Travis Vokolek Nebraska TE 6060 259 32 1/2 9 1/2 79 1/2
Dalton Wagner Arkansas OT 6083 321 34 10 1/4 83 7/8
Tyrus Wheat Mississippi State EDGE 6022 269 32 1/2 8 3/4 78 3/4
Jaylin Williams Indiana CB 5096 195 29 1/2 9 71 7/8
Jaiden Woodbey Boston College SAF 6004 231 32 9 5/8 79 3/4
Christian Young Arizona SAF 6010 228 31 1/4 9 1/8 77 3/4
