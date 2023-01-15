2022-2023 Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday Open Discussion Thread

Happy Sunday and welcome back to the continuation of the NFL’s 2022-2023 Super Wild Card weekend. We have three great games on tap on this Sunday and can all sit back and enjoy them all with the Pittsburgh Steelers sadly not in the playoffs this year.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins to get the 2022-2023 Super Wild Card day of action underway. After that game, the second Sunday playoff tilt includes the Minnesota Vikings hosting the New York Giants. To round out a busy Super Wild Card Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens.

As usual, we offer up this thread as a place to discuss all the Sunday Super Wild Card games. This post also includes a Twitter feed that will update throughout Sunday and include news and highlights related to the six teams playing in these three games.

Sunday Super Wildcard Weekend Inactives

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Dolphins Inactives: TE Tanner Conner, OG Liam Eichenberg, CB Noah Igbinoghene, OT Kendall Lamm, RB Raheem Mostert, OT Brandon Shell, QB Tua Tagovailoa

Bills Inactives: CB Christian Benford, OG Ike Boettger, S Jared Mayden, WR Isaiah McKenzie, DT Jordan Phillips, LB Baylon Spector, TE Tommy Sweeney

New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings

Giants Inactives:

Vikings Inactives:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Ravens Inactives:

Bengals Inactives: