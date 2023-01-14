2022-2023 Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday Open Discussion Thread

Happy Saturday and welcome to the NFL’s 2022-2023 Super Wild Card weekend. We have two great games on tap on this Saturday and can all sit back and enjoy them all with the Pittsburgh Steelers sadly not in the playoffs this year.

On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks to get the 2022-2023 Super Wild Card weekend underway. After that game, the second Saturday playoff tilt includes the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Los Angeles Chargers.

Saturday Super Wildcard Weekend Inactives

Saturday Super Wildcard Weekend Inactives

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Seahawks Inactives: CB Artie Burns, CB Xavier Crawford, WR Penny Hart, OG Phil Haynes, RB Tony Jones, LB Vi Jones, LB Joshua Onujiogu

49ers Inactives: RB Tevin Coleman, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, TE Ross Dwelley, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DE Drake Jackson, CB Ambry Thomas, OT Nick Zakelj

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Chargers Inactives:

Jaguars Inactives: