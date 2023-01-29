2022-2023 Conference Championship Sunday Open Discussion Thread

Happy Sunday and welcome to the NFL’s 2022-2023 Conference Championship Sunday. We have two more great games on tap on this Sunday to see who goes to the Super Bowl.

Today, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers to get this 2022-2023 Conference Championship Sunday underway. After that late afternoon game, the night Sunday tilt includes the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cincinnati Bengals.

As usual, we offer up this thread as a place to discuss both Sunday Conference Championship games. This post also includes a Twitter feed that will update throughout Sunday and include news and highlights related to the four teams playing as well as news around the NFL.

Conference Championship Sunday Inactives

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles Inactives

49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, CB Ambry Thomas, OL Nick Zakelj, DE Drake Jackson, TE Ross Dwelley, RB Ty Davis-Price, RB Elijah Mitchell

Eagles: QB Ian Book, S Anthony Harris, RB Trey Sermon, G Josh Sills, CB Josiah Scott, LB Kyron Johnson

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs Inactives

Bengals:

Chiefs: