WRs Diontae Johnson, George Pickens Practice Friday For Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens returned to practice Friday, running back Najee Harris told reporters in his Friday media session as tweeted out by the PPG’s Brian Batko.

Najee Harris says the Steelers had Diontae Johnson (toe) and George Pickens (illness) back at practice today. Johnson is listed as questionable for tomorrow night. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 23, 2022

Johnson has been dealing with a turf toe injury that caused him to miss the team’s Wednesday and Thursday sessions, leading him to be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. With the game a day earlier, the team has no obligation to release an injury report today but the fact Johnson worked makes it sound like he’s going to play against the Raiders.

Pickens missed yesterday due to an illness but did not receive a game status designation yesterday and was fully expected to play.

On the season, Johnson has caught 77 passes for 745 yards and zero touchdowns, the most receptions in the league this year without a trip to the end zone. He currently holds the all-time single-season record by a receiver for most catches without a TD so he’ll need to score in the final three weeks to avoid being cemented in the record books. Pickens, the team’s second round pick this year, has caught 42 passes for 643 yards and two touchdowns, primarily serving as the team’s vertical and downfield threat.

LB Myles Jack and SS Terrell Edmunds are also questionable for tomorrow’s game. Jack practiced Thursday and is likely to play while Edmunds’ status may be in the most amount of doubt due to a hamstring injury.

Pittsburgh and Las Vegas will kickoff tomorrow night in a pivotal game for each side.