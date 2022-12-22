Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 16: Edmunds, Johnson, Jack All Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third official injury report of Week 16, ahead of the team’s Saturday night home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Thursday offering includes game status designations with three players officially listed as questionable.

Ending Thursday listed as questionable on the Steelers’ injury report are safety Terrell Edmunds (hamstring), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe), and inside linebacker Myles Jack (groin). Johnson and Edmunds both failed to practice again on Thursday while Jack is listed as a full participant. Jack missed the team’s Week 15 road game with his groin injury. Hopefully the team will have Edmunds and Johnson on Saturday night against the Raiders but time will tell if that will be the case. Odds are probably good that at least Johnson will play, however.

The Steelers have center J.C. Hassenauer (not injury related – personal matter), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related – resting player), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (not injury related – resting player, toe), cornerback Josh Jackson (ankle), and wide receiver George Pickens (illness) all listed as non practice participants on Thursday. Pickens is a new addition to the report. Even so, none of those five players received game status designations on the Thursday injury report which is obviously a great sign when it comes to projected Saturday night availability. Jackson, however, has been inactive the last several games.

As for the rest of the Steelers’ Thursday injury report, running back Najee Harris (hip), tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot), quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion), and fullback Derek Watt (ankle) all practiced fully on Thursday and all should be good to go come Saturday night against the Raiders. Pickett is still expected to start Saturday night after clearing concussion protocol earlier in the week. He missed the team’s Week 15 game due to a concussion suffered early in the team’s Week 14 home game.