The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Week 13 All-22, Tomlin Tuesday, Injuries, Pickett Stats, Pickens Talk, & More

Season 13, Episode 58 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they head into Week 14 of the 2022 regular season and their Sunday home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

At the top of the show, Alex and I recap where the Steelers sit right now in the race for a playoff spot and how Sunday’s game against the Ravens has become very big on the heels of back-to-back wins the last two weeks. Alex and I also discuss his recent work being featured on “Good Morning Football” on Wednesday morning.

The Steelers made a few transactions on Wednesday morning and had a few visitors in on Tuesday, so Alex and I recap that housekeeping that needs to be done. We also dive into the health of the Steelers as they enter Week 14.

We move on to discuss comments made by head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday during his weekly press conference. This includes us discussing Tomlin’s response to being asked about the recent sideline actions of rookie wide receiver George Pickens. We also address Pickens’ Wednesday media session comments later in the show.

How is Kenny Pickett playing in these last four games? Good overall but there are a few concerning stats when it comes to his play that Alex and I recap in the middle of this episode. We move on to talk more about the Steelers Week 13 Sunday road win against the Atlanta Falcons now that we both have fully digested the all-22 tape from that contest. We go over the good and bad on both sides of the football from Sunday.

Obviously, several other topics are addressed along the way, and we close this show by answering several emails that we have received from listeners the last few days.

