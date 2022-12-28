Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 17: Cameron Sutton Sidelined; Diontae Johnson Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Baltimore Ravens, and it shows seven players failing to practice earlier in the day.

Steelers Wednesday injury report Not practicing at all with injury listed, Sutton (hamstring), Edmunds (hamstring). Jack (groin) Ogunjobi (toe) #Steelers pic.twitter.com/R6CNIplDZz — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) December 28, 2022

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were linebacker Myles Jack (groin/not injury related/personal), cornerback Cameron Sutton (hamstring), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe/not injury related/personal), running back Najee Harris (not injury related/personal), safety Terrell Edmunds (hamstring/not injury related/personal)not injury related/personal), tight end Pat Freiermuth (not injury related/personal), and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related/personal).

Jack, Ogunjobi, Harris, Edmunds, Freiermuth, and Heyward all attended the funeral of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris on Wednesday and they should all be back at practice on Thursday.

Listed as limited on Wednesday by the Steelers is wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe), who is expected to be fine come Sunday night against the Ravens.

Notably, Steelers safety Tre Norwood is not on the Steelers’ Wednesday injury report. He left the Saturday night game late in the first half with a haMSTRING injury and did not return to that contest.

Overall, it seems like the Steelers are in great shape from a health standpoint. The Thursday injury report will hopefully confirm that to be true.