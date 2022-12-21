Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 16: Five Players Sidelined; Pickett Practices Fully

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Saturday night home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it shows four players failing to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were running back Najee Harris (hip), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe), safety Terrell Edmunds (hamstring), center J.C. Hassenauer (not injury related/personal), and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe). Of those four players, Edmunds is probably the one to watch the closest as we move closer to the weekend. The hope is he will be good to go come Saturday night.

Limited in practice on Wednesday was inside linebacker Myles Jack (groin), who missed the team’s Week 15 game with his injury. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin sounded optimistic on Tuesday that Jack will be ready to play come Saturday night.

Practicing fully on Wednesday were defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related – resting player), tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot), cornerback Josh Jackson (ankle), and quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion), who has now cleared protocol. He is expected to start Saturday night after missing the game last week with a concussion.