Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 14: Najee Harris, Chukwuma Okorafor Both Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Baltimore Ravens, and it shows four players failing to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were running back Najee Harris (oblique), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe), tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (shoulder) and outside linebacker Malik Reed (back). All four of those players finished the team’s Week 13 game so hopefully they will be good to go by Sunday.

Harris, Ogunjobi and Reed were all on the Week 13 injury report but all clearly played on Sunday. Okorafor was injured during the Sunday game but only missed one offensive snap.

Listed as limited practice participants on Wednesday are outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip). Watt was on the injury report last week with a rib injury but obviously played on Sunday. Johnson was on the injury report a few weeks ago with a hip injury but that did not result in him missing a game. As things stand currently, both Watt and Johnson should be good to go by Sunday.

The Steelers’ next injury report will be released on Thursday after practice has concluded.