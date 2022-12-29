Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 17: S Tre Norwood, DT Larry Ogunjobi Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 17, ahead of the team’s Sunday night home against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Thursday offering shows that two players sat out again with one other being limited.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers were defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (not injury related – personal matter, toe) and safety Tre Norwood (hamstring). Norwood is in danger of missing the Sunday night game against the Ravens while Ogunjobi hopefully will be ready to go by the end of the week. He’s been battling that toe injury for several weeks now. Norwood, by the way, suffered his hamstring injury on Saturday night and late in the first half.

Limited in practice on Thursday for the Steelers was inside linebacker Myles Jack (not injury related – personal matter, groin), who has been battling his groin injury for a few weeks now. Jack played last Saturday night after missing the team’s previous game so hopefully, he’ll be good to go come Sunday night.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Steelers were safety Terrell Edmunds (not injury related – personal matter, hamstring), tight end Pat Freiermuth (not injury related – personal matter), running back Najee Harris (not injury related – personal matter), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related – personal matter), and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip). All five of those players should be good to go by Sunday night. Edmunds hopefully will be back after missing Saturday night with a hamstring injury.

Interestingly enough, the Steelers had Johnson listed with a toe injury on Wednesday and now a hip injury on Thursday. We think they just made an error on the injury report on Wednesday and tried to correct it without anyone noticing. Well, we noticed. Johnson was also listed as not practicing on the NFL submitted report on Wednesday and the Steelers listed him as limited. Obviously, one of those two is wrong.