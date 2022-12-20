Steelers Open Week 16 As 2.5-Point Consensus Home Favorites Against Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to get a second consecutive win on Saturday night against the (6-8) Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium and they opened Week 16 on Tuesday as 2.5-point consensus home favorites in that contest, according to vegasinsider.com.

The Raiders, who are coached by Dennis Allen, will be led offensively on Saturday night by quarterback Derek Carr, who has completed 289 of his 472 total pass attempts on the season for 3348 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s also been sacked 24 times this season.

Ravens wide receiver Davante Adams leads the team in receiving entering Week 16 as he has 86 catches for 1,275 yards and 12 touchdowns. Fellow wide receiver Mack Hollins is second on the team with 51 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns.

Leading the Raiders in rushing entering Week 16 is running back Josh Jacobs, who has registered 1,495 yards and 11 touchdowns on 291 total carries. Jacobs also has 46 receptions for 363 yards on the season. Carr is second on the team in rushing entering Week 16 with 88 yards on 21 total carries.

Defensively for the Raiders entering Week 16, linebacker Denzel Perryman leads the team in total tackles with 79 and he has 13 tackles for loss. Perryman also has a sack and interception on the season.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby leads the Raiders in sacks with 11.5 and the defense has registered 25 on the season with 11 different players having at least a half a one. The Raiders have totaled just 11 takeaways on the season in their first 14 games. Safety Duron Harmon has two of the team’s four interceptions on the season.

Raiders’ kicker Daniel Carlson has 116 total points on the season via 29 field goals and 29 extra points. He has attempted 32 field goals this season with two of his three misses coming from 50 or more yards out.

All-time, the Steelers and Raiders have met each other 30 times (including six postseason games), with Pittsburgh winning 13 games and Las Vegas winning 17. The Steelers are 2-5 against the Raiders under head coach Mike Tomlin and 2-2 against them at home.

The last meeting between the Steelers and the Raiders was in Week 2 of the 2021 regular season and Las Vega won that game 26-17 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-4 in their last five games against the Raiders.

Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analysis), Steve Mariucci (analysis) and Michael Irvin (analysis) will call the Steelers Week 16 home game against the Raiders for NFL Network on Saturday night.