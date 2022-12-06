Steelers Open Week 14 As 3-Point Consensus Home Favorites Against Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to get a third consecutive win on Sunday against the (8-4) Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium and they opened Week 13 on Tuesday as 3-point consensus home favorites in that contest, according to vegasinsider.com.

The Ravens, who are coached by John Harbaugh, are likely to be led offensively on Sunday by quarterback Tyler Huntley, who is expected to start in place of injured starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Huntley, who relieved Jackson early in the team’s Week 13 home win against the Denver Broncos, completed 27 of his 32 total pass attempts in that contest for 187 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He was also sacked twice in that contest.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews leads the team in receiving entering Week 14 as he has 56 catches for 654 yards and five touchdowns. Tight end Tyler Conklin is second on the team with 18 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Wide receiver Devin Duvernay is second on the team in receiving with 35 catches for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

Leading the Ravens in rushing entering Week 14 is the injured Jackson, who has registered 764 yards and three touchdowns on 112 total carries. Running back Kenyan Drake is second on the team in rushing with 421 yards and three touchdowns on his 92 total carries. Drake has also chipped in 13 receptions for another 69 yards and a score so far this season.

Defensively for the Ravens entering Week 14, linebacker Patrick Queen leads the team in total tackles with 85 and he has eight tackles for loss. Queen also has four sacks, four passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble on the season.

Linebacker Justin Houston leads the Ravens in sacks with nine and the defense has registered 37 on the season with 15 different players having at least one. The Ravens have totaled 20 takeaways on the season in their first 12 games. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams each have three interceptions on the season.

Ravens’ kicker Justin Tucker has 103 total points on the season via 25 field goals and 28 extra points. He has attempted 28 field goals this season with his three misses coming from 50 or more yards out.

All-time, the Steelers and Ravens have met each other 56 times (including four postseason games), with Pittsburgh winning 32 games and Baltimore winning 24. Including the playoffs, the Steelers are 18-15 against the Ravens under head coach Mike Tomlin and 11-7 against them at home.

The last meeting between the Steelers and the Ravens was in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season and Pittsburgh won that game 16-13 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The last meeting between the two teams in Pittsburgh took place in Week 13 of the 2021 regular season and the steelers won that game 20-19 at Heinz Field. The Steelers are 4-0 in their last four games against the Ravens.

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analysis) and Melanie Collins (sideline) will call the Steelers Week 14 home game against the Ravens for CBS on Sunday.