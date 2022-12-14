Steelers Officially Sign DL Jonathan Marshall, Place Chris Wormley On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced the signing of defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall off of the New York Jets’ practice squad Wednesday, placing veteran defensive tackle Chris Wormley on the Reserve/Injured List after he suffered a torn ACL against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14.
Marshall was a sixth-round pick of the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft at No. 207 overall. He played in four games for the Jets in 2021 and recorded two tackles.
Prior to being drafted into the NFL, Marshall placed four seasons at the University of Arkansas. He was a full-time starter in the 2020 season, finishing with 35 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense. He played in 45 games at Arkansas, recording 71 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, one pass defense, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Wormley will miss the rest of the season due to the knee injury and will undergo surgery in the coming days or weeks. He is slated to hit free agency in March at 29 years old. Prior to the injury, Wormley played in all 13 games this season for the Steelers with one start, recording 25 tackles and half a sack.