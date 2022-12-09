Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 14: T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson, Malik Reed All Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third official injury report for Week 14 of the 2022 regular season on Friday ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Baltimore Ravens, and it shows three players officially listed as questionable for that contest.

Ending Friday listed as questionable on the Steelers’ Week 14 injury report are wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs), and outside linebacker Malik Reed (back). Reed practiced fully on Friday while Watt and Johnson are both listed as limited practice participants earlier in the day. Watt and Johnson seem likely to play on Sunday based on comments both made on Friday during media sessions.

Watt said on Friday he did a “good amount” during practice earlier in the afternoon and he’ll see how he feels Sunday. Johnson indicated on Friday that he suffered his hip injury against the Atlanta Falcons on his final catch of the game. He said on Friday that he anticipates he’ll test out his hip prior to the team’s Sunday game against the Ravens and see how it is.

Practicing fully for the Steelers on Friday were defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related – resting player), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe), running back Najee Harris (oblique), and tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (shoulder). None of those four players received game status designations on the Friday injury report so barring setbacks, all should be able to play on Sunday against the Ravens.

On Saturday, the Steelers are likely to make at least one transaction as kicker Chris Boswell could be activated from the Reserve/Injured list to the 53-man roster. Boswell has missed the last four games with a groin injury but resumed practicing on Thursday.