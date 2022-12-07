Ravens Wednesday Injury Report Week 14: QB Lamar Jackson One Of Ten Players Sidelined

The Baltimore Ravens will play their thirteenth game of the 2022 season on Sunday afternoon, on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and on Wednesday, they released their first official injury report of Week 14 with 14 players listed on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Ravens were quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee), defensive end Calais Campbell (not injury related – resting player), center Trystan Colon (not injury related – personal), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (not injury related – resting player), linebacker Justin Houston (not injury related – resting player), guard Patrick Mekari (toe), tackle Morgan Moses (not injury related – resting player), cornerback Marcus Peters (not injury related – resting player), cornerback Daryl Worley (hamstring), and guard Kevin Zeitler (knee).

Of those 10 players that sat out on Sunday, Jackson is not expected to play on Sunday against the Steelers after suffering a PCL injury this past Sunday. Instead, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is expected to start on Sunday against the Steelers. Obviously, all the resting players on Wednesday should be back practicing on Thursday.

Listed as limited practice participants on Wednesday by the Ravens were linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quadricep), linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh), and linebacker Kristian Welch (concussion). We’ll see how the rest of the week goes for these three players, but early media speculation is that all should be good to go by Sunday and thus play against the Steelers.

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Ravens was tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), who was inactive for the team’s week 13 game this past Sunday. It will be interesting to see if the Ravens’ starting left tackle can make it through the week and play on Sunday against the Steelers.

The Ravens’ next injury report will be released on Thursday afternoon.