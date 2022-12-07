Pat Freiermuth Sees A Strong Bond Growing In The TE Room: ‘We Feed Off Each Other’

On Wednesday TE Pat Freiermuth spoke to the media in the locker room and gave his thoughts on the previous game against the Atlanta Falcons and was asked a few questions regarding his chemistry with QB Pickett in the passing game and playing December football as the team looks to finish the season strong down the stretch.

When Freiermuth was asked about the progression of fellow TEs Zach Gentry and Connor Heyward, Freiermuth was quick to comment on the bond the TE room has developed since the start of the season and how they are coming into their own as a unit this season.

“Yeah, I think we all like have a good feel for each other, you know, all three of us,” Freiermuth said to the media Wednesday on video from Steelers.com. “We kind of feed off each other well and Zach [Gentry] does his thing blocking. It’s not my strongest suit right now, so he gives me some breaks on that end which I’m very thankful for. But yeah, we feed off each other and his development… I wasn’t here early for, but since I got here, you can see progress throughout his whole game. And Connor [Heyward] has come in and he put his head down and got to work and he’s seeing all that come to fruition right now and he’s doing a great job.”

The relationship between Freiermuth and Gentry has been well-documented as the two have become good friends off the field as well as during their time together at the facility, having the post-win selfies on the plane rides back to Pittsburgh along with their segment Grillin’ N’ Chillin’ which is shown on the Pittsburgh Steelers website and YouTube page.

After looking like a bust his first two seasons in the league, Gentry has really come on strong the last two years of his rookie contract. He played in 17 games last season and recorded 19 receptions for 167 yards and has 16 receptions for 104 yards so far in 2022. While his receiving numbers aren’t anything spectacular, Gentry has become a quality blocker for the Steelers, helping the team’s running game establish themselves as a top ten unit since their bye week.

Good double from Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry. Little thumbs up from Freiermuth, little "good job" from Mike Tomlin. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/mQ5emzqVgH — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 6, 2022

Heyward was drafted as a TE out of Michigan State in the sixth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft this spring but was more of a tweener than traditional in-line TE, having played RB, H-Back, and TE during his time with the Spartans. However, Heyward has carved out a role for himself in the offense as a serviceable TE3 that brings quality route running and receiving skills to the table while aiding in the running game and being a special teamer.

While Gentry is in this final year of his rookie contract, it’s entirely plausible that the Steelers bring him back this offseason to keep the TE room together for the foreseeable future. They have something going good at the moment with the combination of Freiermuth, Gentry, and Heyward at TE as Freiermuth and Heyward have two of Pittsburgh’s longest receptions on the season. For a team that plays it’s best ball in a run-heavy offense that utilizes the TE as a blocker as well as a receiver, this group has stepped up to the occasion despite their youth and look primed to keep that success going.