Mike Tomlin Appreciates Seeing The Ball ‘Go Through The Upright’ With Matthew Wright

In the last three games as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, veteran kicker Matthew Wright has quietly settled into his role as a steady, reliable piece for the black and gold in place of Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell, who remains on the Reserve/Injured list.

After struggling in his first game as a Steeler against the New Orleans Saints, connecting on just 2-of-4 field goals, Wright has drilled all nine attempts since the win over the Saints, providing the Steelers with a steady presence on special teams, putting points on the board in key situations.

Consistency has been a big thing with Wright, and for head coach Mike Tomlin that’s all he cares about in the kicking game.

“Man, that’s all I care about. Put the ball through the uprights,” Tomlin stated to reporters Tuesday, according to video via the Steelers official YouTube page. “I’m not a technical teacher as it pertains to field goal kicking. I’m responsible for everything, but I don’t have direct experience. I don’t know how to kick. I’m not very good at it. I appreciate the ball going through the upright.”

In the last three games, the ball has gone through the uprights for Wright.

Matthew Wright with his signature field goal again this week. #HereWeGo #Steelers pic.twitter.com/saQ3m0M4aO — Chad Tyson (@chadtyson) December 4, 2022

While it hasn’t been perfect – hitting the uprights and bouncing in twice in the last two weeks — it all counts the same.

Following a shaky first showing with the Steelers against the Saints, there were some concerns about Wright. The Steelers stayed patient though, believing in the guy they have experience with, believing that more repetitions together would lead to success.

Thats’ been the case in the last three weeks as Wright has been on the money in the kicking game, accounting for 27 points on field goals as the Steelers have won two straight games on the road.

Matthew Wright juuuuust snuck that FG through 😎 📺: #PITvsIND on ESPN

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/PvpVdrwXpl pic.twitter.com/JGnVKAr6uU — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2022

Despite his consistency, the Steelers may face a real roster decision this week with Boswell eligible to return from IR this week. Though Tomlin didn’t address Boswell’s status overall moving forward during his Tuesday weekly press conference, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac reported Sunday that Boswell would come off of IR this week and kick against the Ravens Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.