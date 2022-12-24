Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 660)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 660, Alexa DellaRocco previews the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 16 Saturday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders in addition to talking about the recent passing of HOF RB Franco Harris.
