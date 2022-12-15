Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have a listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
On this Thursday version of The Terrible Take, I look at the starting quarterback decision that the Pittsburgh Steelers might need to make on Sunday should rookie Kenny Pickett be unable to play due to his concussion.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 651)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-12-15-22-episode-651
6bc9mw6n