Injury Roundup: Tomlin Confirms Pickett In Concussion Protocol, Wormley Sustains Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their starting quarterback in addition to losing Sunday’s game to the Baltimore Ravens. QB Kenny Pickett left the game early with a concussion, replaced by Mitch Trubisky who threw three interceptions in the loss.

Speaking to reporters after the loss, Mike Tomlin discussed the health of the team exiting the game.

“From an injury standpoint, Kenny is being evaluated with a concussion,” he said via the team’s YouTube channel. “He’s in the protocol. Wormley has a knee injury. Don’t know the significance of that.”

Pickett was sacked on the opening possession and thrown down, hitting his head. He was taken to the blue tent to be evaluated for a concussion, was cleared, and returned for the next drive. Despite not being hit, he was taken to the locker room and ruled out after that possession.

Tomlin had little details on the unusual sequence of the injury.

“When he began to be symptomatic, he was pulled from the game and evaluated for a concussion. I don’t know the details regarding the sequence.”

Trubisky finished the game out. If Pickett can’t play next week, Trubisky will ostensibly start against the Carolina Panthers, though after a three-interception day, some will wonder if Mason Rudolph will get the nod.

Wormley suffered a left knee injury in the second half of the game and did not return. He had a sack and forced fumble before suffering the injury. A free agent after the year, he has been a strong rotational piece to the Steelers’ defensive line. Pittsburgh allowed Baltimore to run for 215 yards in the win.

Mike Tomlin will speak to reporters Tuesday and should have an update.

Pittsburgh will take on Carolina next Sunday at 1 PM/EST.