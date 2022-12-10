‘Dealing With Huntley’ Will Challenge Steelers’ Defense, Says Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a win streak for the first time this season, coming off another close win against the Atlanta Falcons. Things seem to be coming together on both sides of the ball here late in the season as they look to make a late push for the playoffs. This week the Steelers go back home to Pittsburgh to face off against the division rival Baltimore Ravens, and they’re likely to be without former MVP QB Lamar Jackson. Jackson injured his knee in last week’s win over the Denver Broncos and is projected to be out a few weeks.

Backing up Jackson is the third year QB Tyler Huntley. The Steelers are no stranger to facing off against him as they beat Baltimore in Week 18 of last year to sneak into the playoffs. Huntley was 16-of-31 for 141 yards and two touchdowns, while also running 12 times for 72 yards. Coach Tomlin said earlier today via The Mike Tomlin Show on the team’s YouTube page, that dealing with Huntley is going to be a challenge.

“I think this is one of the things that they absolutely do best,” he told host Bob Pompeani. “A lot of teams that have a quarterback with unique skill set, oftentimes can’t find capable backups that can reflect what they bring.” Tomlin said regarding the schematic approach.

“Dealing with Huntley is going to be a challenge. We’ve seen them before. We’ve been in stadium with them before. They’re going to bring the Lamar Jackson schematics in terms of designed quarterback runs.”

Pittsburgh has had its struggles with scrambling QB’s in the past. Last week was a positive as they held Falcons QB Marcus Mariota to just 17 yards on the ground on three attempts. However, it’s likely that Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is going to attempt to utilize it more than Atlanta did last week. Tomlin is well aware of the threat Roman poises.

“You just got to really be on the screws when you play. These guys can’t say enough about Greg Roman in the way that he challenges schematically with the quarterback position, down in and down out.”

Huntley has gained more experience over the past few years, starting in 11 games since he entered the league in 2020. He’s right up to par with Lamar Jackson when it comes to extending plays with his legs, and the Steelers need to be aware of that. Pittsburgh did pick him off twice in last year’s Week 18 victory and with that being said, I fully expect them to bring pressure and try to force him into making more mistakes.

With the possibility of running back J.K. Dobbins returning for Baltimore, the Steeler defense needs to be on its heels. This Raven team is currently tied with the Bengals for first in the AFC North, so there will be lots at stake during this Week 14 matchup.