The Pittsburgh Steelers are down their starting quarterback as Kenny Pickett was ruled out with a concussion. Mitch Trubisky led a touchdown drive early, but proceeded to throw two interceptions deep in Ravens’ territory.

The score is 13-7 in favor of Baltimore, but the Steelers will get to start the second half with the ball.

In an emergency situation, Zach Gentry is in line to play quarterback. Though the team would probably opt for wildcat with Najee Harris long before they look to Gentry.