2022 NFL Week 14 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

|2022 Week 14 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 ET (THUR)
|Rams +6.5
|Raiders -6.5
|Raiders -6.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -2.5
|Vikings +2.5
|Vikings +2.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +7
|Eagles -7
|Eagles -7
|Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -5.5
|Bengals -5.5
|Bengals -5.5
|New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -10
|Bills -10
|Jets +10
|Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -17.5
|Cowboys -17.5
|Texans +17.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -3.5
|Titans -3.5
|Titans -3.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +9.5
|Chiefs -9.5
|Chiefs -9.5
|Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -3.5
|Seahawks -3.5
|Seahawks -3.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -3.5
|Buccaneers +3.5
|49ers -3.5
|Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers +3
|Dolphins -3
|Dolphins -3
|New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Cardinals +1.5
|Patriots -1.5
|Cardinals +1.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -2
|Ravens +2
|Ravens +2
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Ravens 22-17
|Ravens 17-13
|Week 13 Results
|9-6
|5-10
|2022 Results
|88-100-7
|94-94-7