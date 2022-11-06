Week 9 Sunday Early Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2022

With the Pittsburgh Steelers being on their bye in Week 9, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of fantasy football scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to the other AFC North team playing on this Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Carolina Panthers in early game action.

I have added a Sunday early game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all seven of the early afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 9 early games.

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm FOX

Chargers Inactives: WR Keenan Allen, WR Mike Williams, K Dustin Hopkins, DL Jerry Tillery, OLB Chris Rumph, QB Easton Stick, CB Kemon Hall

Falcons Inactives: S Erik Harris, CB A.J. Terrell, ILB Nate Landman, OL Chuma Edoga, TE Anthony Firkser, WR Bryan Edwards, DL Matt Dickerson

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears 1:00pm CBS

Dolphins Inactives: RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, QB Skylar Thompson, OL Austin Jackson, WR River Cracraft

Bears Inactives: WR Velus Jones Jr., OL Ja’Tyre Carter, TE Jake Tonges, CB Lamar Jackson, OL Alex Leatherwood

Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00pm FOX

Panthers Inactives: WR Rashard Higgins, RB Chuba Hubbard, S Juston Burris, LB Arron Mosby, OT Larnel Coleman, TE Stephen Sullivan

Bengals Inactives: WR Ja’Marr Chase, RB Trayveon Williams, OT D’Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman, CB Mike Hilton, CB Tre Flowers, DT Josh Tupou

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 1:00pm FOX

Packers Inactives: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB De’Vondre Campbell, OL Rasheed Walker, OL Luke Tenuta, DL Jonathan Ford

Lions Inactives: WR Josh Reynolds, CB A.J. Parker, CB Chase Lucas, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, T Matt Nelson, DL Michael Brockers, DL Austin Bryant

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots 1:00pm CBS

Colts Inactives: CB Tony Brown, C Wesley French. RB Zack Moss, QB Matt Ryan, LB Grant Stuard, RB Jonathan Taylor, DT Chris Williams

Patriots Inactives: DT Christian Barmore, DT Sam Roberts, CB Shaun Wade, S Joshuah Bledsoe, RB Kevin Harris, RB Damien Harris, WR DeVante Parker, C David Andrews

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 1:00pm CBS

Bills Inactives: TE Tommy Sweeney, OT Spencer Brown, LB Matt Milano, CB Tre’Davious White, S Jordan Poyer

Jets Inactives: QB Joe Flacco, WR Corey Davis, TE Jeremy Ruckert, RB Zonovan Knight, CB Bryce Hall, S Tony Adams

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders 1:00pm FOX

Vikings Inactives: OLB Luiji Vilain, OLB Benton Whitley, OL Chris Reed, T Vederian Lowe, WR Jalen Nailor, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Dalvin Tomlinson

Commanders Inactives: WR Jahan Dotson, RB J.D. McKissic, LB David Mayo, LB Cole Holcomb, DE Shaka Toney, G Chris Paul, TE Cole Turner

Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm CBS

Raiders Inactives: TE Darren Waller, LB Jayon Brown, DT Kendal Vickers, DE Tashawn Bower, RB Brittain Brown, OT Jackson Barton

Jaguars Inactives: WR Kendrick Pryor, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Tevaughn Campbell, LB De’Shaan Dixon, OL John Miller