‘We Gotta Get Going’: Heyward Not Worried About Being Rejuvenated, Itching To Play After Bye Week

The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers were on the field, the Philadelphia Eagles were putting the finishing touches on a 35-13 blowout, dropping Pittsburgh to 2-6 on the season, continuing to raise major question about the Steelers moving forward in the 2022 season.

Fortunately for the black and gold, the bye week couldn’t have come at a better time, allowing the Steelers to take a step back on both sides of the football, regroup, recharge and correct some issues that have lingered all season long.

Despite being a bit rejuvenated over the bye week, team captain and star defensive tackle Cameron Heyward isn’t focused on the reset that the Steelers may have undergone during the bye week. Instead, he’s focused on getting the Steelers going once again as the black and gold are itching to get back on the field and attempt to get the bad taste out of their mouths from the loss to the Eagles.

Speaking to reporters inside the locker room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side Thursday, Heyward talked about needing to get back onto the field and moving on from the Eagles game.

“Man, we just gotta go play,” Heyward stated to reporters Thursday, according to video via Steelers.com. “I think the rejuvenation is not the thing. I think it’s just we’re itching to play because last game we had out there was a bad taste in our mouth. So, we got some guys that are coming back from injury, but, I think everybody’s just raring to go because we gotta get going.”

It’s now or never for the Steelers in the 2022 season. Sitting at 2-6, the playoff picture looks rather bleak.

Good news is the Steelers are getting some guys back from injury on the defensive side of the football in star pass rusher T.J. Watt and veteran safety Damontae Kazee, but the offense still remains a bit of a mess and recently traded away third-year receiver Chase Claypool, opening up a hole in the receiver room at the No. 3 role.

Sitting for a full two weeks and stewing on the Eagles’ game could do some wonders for the Steelers, who were able to reset and get back to the basics in the bye week, correcting some problems on both sids of the football in an effort to get back to their winning ways.

That starts on Sunday at home against the New Orleans Saints. The Steelers have got to get going right away to open the second half, or the 2022 season will be a lost cause entirely.

There’s some urgency there. We’ll see if it translates to the field.