Watch: The Depot 180 — November 21 — Episode 275

Episode 275 — November 21, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were unable to protect their lead at halftime to the Cincinnati Bengals and fell to 3-7 on the season as a result. In today’s episode I discuss some positives to take away from the game. I also talk about what is next for the team, give an injury update, and talk about a pair of ex-Steelers on the Hall of Fame semifinalist list.

