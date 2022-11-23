The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Week 11 All-22, Tomlin Tuesday, Diontae Usage, Hall Of Fame Semifinalists, & More

Season 13, Episode 51 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they head into Week 12 of the 2022 regular season.

We discuss the Steelers’ injury situation heading into Week 12 to get things started and then dive into comments made by head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday during his weekly press conference. This includes us discussing Tomlin’s response to being asked about the predictability of the Steelers’ offense on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. We also talk about what Tomlin had to say about wide receiver Diontae Johnson and the down season he’s had to date.

Alex and I dive into how Johnson has been used in the offense so far this season by taking a deeper look at his targets per route compared to 2021. We also discuss the play of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday against the Bengals.

The Steelers made some practice squad roster moves on Wednesday, so Alex and I make sure to recap those. We then move forward to give our closing thoughts on the Steelers’ Week 11 Sunday game against the Bengals after fully digesting the all-22 tape from that contest.

Former Steelers players Hines Ward and James Harrison have now been named semifinalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023, so Alex and I discuss that news and go over the chances of one of both being enshrined next summer.

Alex and I have a quick look ahead to the long list of Steelers’ players who are schedule to become unrestricted free agents during the offseason.

Obviously, several other topics are addressed along the way, and we close this show by answering several emails that we have received from listeners the last few days.

