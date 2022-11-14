The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Saints Recap, Injuries, Inactives, Pickett Play, Run Game, Defensive Effort & More

Season 13, Episode 47 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about a few of my Sunday night tweets I posted while watching the Sunday night game.

After taking Alex back in pop culture time, we get into talking about the Sunday home game win that the Pittsburgh Steelers registered against the New Orleans Saints. Before doing that, however, we go over the Steelers’ injury situation, the possible return date of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and the team’s six inactives on Sunday.

Alex and I start on the offensive side of the football as part of our breakdown of Sunday’s win. We discuss the running game success, the explosive plays registered and the play of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. We go over a few specific offensive plays and leave no stone unturned. We also discuss the low penalties on offense the team had.

After discussing the play of the Steelers’ offense on Sunday, Alex dive into the defensive play. We talk a lot about the play of outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in addition to talking about the great play thew Steelers defense got out of their secondary on Sunday. We also go over the touchdown the defense allowed.

We go over several key defensive stats from Sunday’s game before discussing the poor special teams output against the Saints.

Alex and I go over the injuries that the Steelers are dealing with ahead of the Sunday game. We also discuss the latest roster moves made by the team as well as a few that could still be forthcoming on Saturday.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

