The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Colts Preview, Injury Reports, Canada Future, Listener Questions, & More

Season 13, Episode 53 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they get ready to play the Indianapolis Colts on the road Monday night. We go over the team’s Saturday injury report and discuss a few transactions that could happen Monday afternoon.

There were quite a few interesting games that took place around the NFL on Sunday, so Alex and I quickly recap a few of those entertaining contests.

Is there a chance that Matt Canada might remain the Steelers offensive coordinator past this 2022 season? Alex and I discuss the plausibility of that happening.

Alex and I then move on to start previewing the Steelers’ Monday night game against the Colts. As part of that, we welcome Jake Arthur to the show. Jake covers the Colts for the Horseshoe Huddle in addition to hosting the Locked On Colts Podcast. We spend nearly 30 minutes with Jake previewing the Monday night game between the Colts and the Steelers before getting his final score prediction. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @JakeArthurNFL and read his work online here: https://www.si.com/nfl/colts/author/jake-arthur

After talking with Jake, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Monday night game. We discuss both sides of the football for both teams, keys to the Monday night game and more. We then give our own final score predictions for the Monday night game between the Steelers and the Colts.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

