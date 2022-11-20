Steelers Vs. Bengals 2022 Week 11: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET, November 20, 2022
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis), A.J. Ross (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +3.5
Trends:
Cincinnati are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Cincinnati’s last 14 games.
Cincinnati are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games.
Cincinnati are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 10 games on the road.
Cincinnati are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Cincinnati are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Cincinnati are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in November.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games against Cincinnati.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games played in week 11.
Pittsburgh are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games played on a Sunday when playing at home.
Bengals Injuries:
WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) – Out
S Dax Hill (shoulder) – Out
DT Josh Tupou (calf) – Out
RB Chris Evans (knee) – Questionable
CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) – Out
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_nov_20_2022_vs_cincinnati-bengals_weekly_release
Game Capsule: