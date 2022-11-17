Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 11: Fitzpatrick Full Participant; Witherspoon Remains Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 11, and the Thursday offering shows some good news when it comes to a few key players ahead of the team’s Sunday home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.

Listed as not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers are cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), guard Jesse Davis (knee), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related/rest), and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (pectoral, rest). It looks like Witherspoon won’t make it back this week. Davis is a new addition to the injury report so it will be interesting to see what Friday holds for him. He has yet to play an offensive snap this season as a backup, however.

Heyward got a day of rest along with Watt on Thursday and both should practice fully on Friday, one would think.

The Steelers have two players listed as limited participants on Thursday and they are guard Kevin Dotson (hip) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee). Hopefully both will be able to go full on Friday as they both are moving in the right direction after sitting out on Wednesday.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Steelers were running back Najee Harris (knee), inside linebacker Marcus Allen (illness), inside linebacker Devin Bush (knee), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix), and tackle Trent Scott (back). Fitzpatrick is the big name to watch of that group as he is working back from an appendectomy last weekend. His status for Sunday might ultimately come down to a gametime decision. It will be interesting to see if he practices fully on Friday and at least enters this weekend listed as questionable.