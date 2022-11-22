Steelers Release Cornerback Quincy Wilson From Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced today they released cornerback Quincy Wilson from the practice squad. Wilson, a former 2nd-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts, was signed by the Steelers on September 21st. He played 11 defensive snaps with the Steelers, all against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the lone game he was elevated off the practice squad for.

We have released DB Quincy Wilson from the practice squad. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 22, 2022

Prior to Pittsburgh, Wilson had spent time in the NFL with the Colts and New York Jets. For his career, he’s tallied one interception and 40 total tackles.

The move opens up a spot on Pittsburgh’s practice squad. Last week, the team worked out three cornerbacks, so it’s possible one of them could be signed to replace Wilson on the practice squad. With two matchups coming up with the Baltimore Ravens, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the team sign someone like Chris Westry, who was one of the cornerbacks they worked out last week and who has spent the majority of his career in Baltimore.

The need for Wilson also was diminished with him being outplayed by Josh Jackson and Pittsburgh adding cornerback depth by way of William Jackson III at the trade deadline, although he’s currently on IR. With the secondary getting healthier, it’s possible Pittsburgh just wants to see if another cornerback (or another position entirely) can offer something more now and in the future than Wilson did.