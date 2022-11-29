Steelers Open Week 13 As 1.5-Point Consensus Road Underdogs Against Falcons

The 4-7 Pittsburgh Steelers will play their twelfth game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, and that road game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. On Tuesday, the official start of Week 13, the Steelers are consensus 1.5-point road underdogs to the Falcons, according to vegasinsider.com. The consensus over/under point total for the contest is 42.5 as of Tuesday morning.

The Falcons, who are coached by Arthur Smith enter Week 13 with a 5-7 record following a Week 12 road loss against the Washington Commanders and a Week 11 home win against the Chicago Bears.

Atlanta is led at quarterback by Marcus Mariota, who enters Week 13 having completed 171 of his 276 total pass attempts for 2,052 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also rushed for 421 yards and four touchdowns on 82 carries so far this season and he’s been sacked 27 times.

The Falcons’ leading receiver entering Week 13 is rookie wide receiver Drake London, who has registered 438 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 41 total receptions. Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus is second on the team with 30 receptions for 465 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Tyler Allgeier is the Falcons’ leading rusher entering Week 13, as he has 552 yards and a touchdown on 111 total carries. Allgeier has also registered ten receptions for another 87 yards and a touchdown ahead of the team’s Week 13 game. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson has five rushing touchdowns on the season to lead the Falcons.

Leading the Falcons on the defensive side of the football entering Week 13 is linebacker Rashaan Evans with 119 total tackles, with five resulting in lost yardage. He also has four passes defensed so far this season and one sack in addition to a forced fumble.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has 5.5 sacks entering Week 13 to lead the Falcons’ defense while linebacker Lorenzo Carter is right behind him 3.5 of his own. The Falcons’ defense has registered ten interceptions on the season with three different players having two each. The Falcons have 15 total takeaways on the season and 16 giveaways in total.

All-time, the Steelers and Falcons have met each other 17 times, with Pittsburgh winning 14 games and Atlanta winning two. They have also tied one time. The Falcons are 2-7 against the Steelers at home dating back to 1966. They are 1-5 against the Steelers in their last six home games against the Steelers.

The Steelers won the last meeting between the two teams in Week 5 of the 2018 season. That game was played in Pittsburgh at Heinz Field and the Steelers won that game 41-17. The last game between the two teams in Atlanta was in Week 15 of the 2014 season and the Steelers won that contest 27-20. The Steelers are 3-0 against the Falcons under head coach Mike Tomlin and 1-0 against them in Atlanta.

Andrew Catalon and James Lofton will call the Steelers’ Week 13 game against the Falcons for CBS.