Steelers Open Week 11 As 4.5-Point Consensus Home Underdogs To Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to win their fourth game of the 2022 season by beating the (5-4) Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers, who won their Week 10 game at home this past Sunday, opened Week 11 on Tuesday as a 4.5-point consensus home underdog to the Bengals, according to vegasinsider.com. The Bengals are coming off a Week 10 bye.

The Bengals, who are coached by Zac Taylor, are led offensively by quarterback Joe Burrow, who has completed 233 of his 333 total pass attempts for 2,535 yards in the team’s first nine games played so far this season. Burrow has thrown 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions so far this season. He’s also been sacked 30 times on the season. Burrow has rushed for 141 yards and four touchdowns this season on 35 carries.

Running back Joe Mixon leads the Bengals in rushing entering Week 11 with 585 yards and six touchdowns on 151 total carries. Mixon also 38 receptions for 272 yards and two touchdowns on the season as well. Wide receiver Ja’marr Chase leads the Bengals in receptions entering Week 11 with 47 receptions for 605 yards and six touchdowns. Wide receiver Tee Higgins isn’t too far behind with 41 receptions for 564 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Defensively for the Bengals entering Week 11, linebacker Germaine Pratt leads the team in total tackles with 60. He also has one sack and one interception on the season to go along with four passes defensed. Linebacker Logan Wilson is second on the team in tackles with 50 and he also has one of the Bengals’ eight interceptions so far this season.

Bengals’ defensive end Trey Hendrickson leads the team in sacks entering Week 11 with four. He also has two forced fumbles on the season to go along with 22 total tackles, two passes defensed and 14 quarterback hits. Defensive end Sam Hubbard is second on the team in sacks with 3.5 and the Bengals’ defense has 14 sacks on the season.

Bengals’ safety Vonn Bell leads the team in interceptions with four. He also has a forced fumble on the season to go along with 40 total tackles, a half a sack, and five passes defensed. He’s second on the team in tackles for loss with four.

All-time, the Steelers and Bengals have met each other 106 times (including two postseason games), with Pittsburgh winning 68 games and Cincinnati winning 38 games. Steelers won the last meeting between the two teams in Week 1, 23-20 in overtime. The Steelers lead the series 35-17 in games played in Pittsburgh and they are 24-8 against the Bengals all-time under head coach Mike Tomlin and 11-4 against them at home.

The last time the Steelers and Bengals played in Pittsburgh was in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Bengals won that game by a score of 24-10. The last time the Steelers beat the Bengals in Pittsburgh was in Week 10 of the 2020 season. That was a 36-10 victory for Pittsburgh.

Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis) and A.J. Ross (sideline) will call the Steelers’ Week 11 home game at Acrisure Stadium against the Bengals for CBS.