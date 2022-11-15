Steelers Move Up Three Spots In Latest NFL Power Rankings After Win Over Saints

A win is good for the soul, or so the (made up) saying goes. It’s also good for causing teams to move up a few spots in the latest power rankings entering Week 11.

The 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints Sunday at Acrisure Stadium did just that for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the latest NFL power rankings from NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus Tuesday morning. Following the much-needed win in Week 10 coming out of the bye week, the Steelers moved up three spots in the latest power rankings, improving from No. 28 overall to No. 25 overall, passing the likes of the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.

With star outside linebacker T.J. Watt back in the fold, and the addition of veteran safety Damontae Kazee, the Steelers looked like a much different team defensively, pitching a second-half shutout in the win over the Saints while forcing two turnovers and a turnover on downs.

Offensively, the Steelers had some serious juice in the run game as second-year running back Najee Harris had his best performance of the season, rushing for 99 yards on 20 carries, while backup undrafted free agent Jaylen Warren chipped in with nine carries for 37 yards, helping the Steelers rush for 217 yards as a team, the first time that’s happened since the 2016 season.

All that led to a three-spot improvement in the latest power rankings from Hanzus.