Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 12: Warren Remains Sidelined; Daniels, Spillane Added As Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 12, ahead of the team’s Monday night road game against the Indianapolis Colts, and the Friday offering shows a few players moving in the right direction. Additionally, three players have now been added to the report.

Nort practicing again for the Steelers on Friday were cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring). It seems like Witherspoon certainly won’t play on Monday night with all the time he’s missed. It’s not looking good for Warren to play Monday night as well. Tight end Connor Heyward (illness) also sat out on Friday and he is a new addition to the injury report.

Limited in practice on Friday were wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique), center Mason Cole (foot), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (back) and guard James Daniels (groin). Boykin and Cole are moving in the right direction as of Friday while Spillane and Daniels are new additions to the injury report.

After being given off Thursday to rest, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related – resting player), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (not injury related – resting player), and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (not injury related – resting player) all practiced fully on Friday.