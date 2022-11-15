Commanders Vs. Eagles Week 10 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field in a key NFC East matchup.
This game features the quarterback battle of Taylor Heinicke versus Jalen Hurts to close out Week 10. The Commanders enter this Monday night game with a 4-5 record while the Eagles enter it as a perfect 8-0 team and leading the NFC East division.
Hopefully this will be an entertaining game to close out Week 10. The Eagles are currently favored by 11.5-points ahead of the game kicking off.
As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will have a Twitter feed going that will include news from the game along with video highlights throughout the night.
Commanders Inactives: RB J.D. McKissic, CB Rachad Wildgoose, RB Jonathan Williams, LB David Mayo, LB Cole Holcomb, G Chris Paul, TE Cole Turner
Eagles Inactives: QB Ian Book, CB Josh Jobe, RB Trey Sermon, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta