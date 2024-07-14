Previewing Steelers’ 2024 Opponents: Washington Commanders

With the 2024 NFL schedule announced, I want to go through each of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponents and dive deep into the makeup of each team, including a recap of their offseason moves, key storylines to watch and their series history against the Steelers. Today, we will be looking at Week 10 against the Washington Commanders.

The Steelers will be coming off their bye week for this Week 10 game against the Commanders. That should give players with minor bumps and bruises a chance to get healthy. This will also be the first game that CB Cam Sutton is eligible to participate in following his eight-game suspension that was handed down by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy.

The Commanders haven’t posted double-digit wins since 2012, but it could be the start of a new era for the franchise. Ownership recently changed, and they shipped QB Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks and drafted Hiesman-winning QB Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He has all the potential in the world with his athletic profile and arm talent, but those types of quarterbacks rarely hit the ground running in their rookie season. Still, his athleticism is an added element that the Steelers will need to prepare for. Fortunately, they have Justin Fields on the roster who can probably emulate Daniels in practice better than most.

Daniels wasn’t the only significant addition to the roster. Here is a list of the most notable additions and subtractions from the Commanders’ roster this offseason.

Additions:

– RB Austin Ekeler

– EDGE Dorance Armstrong Jr.

– ILB Bobby Wagner

– CB Michael Davis

– QB Marcus Mariota

– LB Frankie Luvu

– EDGE Dante Fowler Jr.

– OG Nick Allegretti

– EDGE Clelin Ferrell

– S Jeremy Chinn

– CB James Pierre

– ILB Mykal Walker

– C Tyler Biadasz

Departures:

– OT Charles Leno Jr.

– WR Curtis Samuel

– CB Kendall Fuller

– QB Jacoby Brissett

– C Nick Gates

– ILB Cody Barton

– OT Cornelius Lucas

– K Joey Slye

– RB Antonio Gibson

– QB Sam Howell

– S Kamren Curl

Draft Class:

– QB Jayden Daniels

– DT Jer’Zhan Newton

– CB Mike Sainristil

– TE Ben Sinnott

– OT Brandon Coleman

– WR Luke McCaffrey

– ILB Jordan Magee

– S Dominique Hampton

– DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Along with a lot of significant roster changes, the Commanders have a completely new coaching staff and front office led by head coach Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who was briefly linked to the Steelers this offseason, was hired by Quinn, and Joe Whitt Jr. was hired as the defensive coordinator. Kingsbury was known for the air raid offense in college, but reports indicate he is taking a much more balanced approach now. Whitt said the defense is going to be a “run and hit” defense that flies around and tries to out-physical opponents. With some of the edge rushers and inside linebackers they added, they should be able to accomplish that goal.

Steelers ILB coach, Aaron Curry, previously coached Bobby Wagner in Seattle, so they are fully aware of how impactful he can be in this Week 10 game. Even at 34 years old, Wagner should be a major playmaker for this team, and reunited with his old defensive coordinator Dan Quinn from their time spent together in Seattle. They will be looking to turn things around from the 32nd-ranked defense last season, and the only team to allow over 30 points per game.

In terms of individual matchups, this defensive front should be a big test for the Steelers’ young offensive line. Daron Payne, Dante Fowler Jr., Dorance Armstrong Jr. and Jonathan Allen, along with some of the depth options are formidable.

Commanders 2023 record: 4-13

Commanders three-year split: 19-31-1

Commanders-Steelers series record: 43-33-3 (Commanders)

Series record in Washington: 19-13-3 (Commanders)

Most recent matchup: 23-17 Commanders (2020)

Commanders 2023 by the numbers:

Offense–

Scoring: 19.4 PPG (25th)

Passing: 219.1 Yds/G (18th)

Rushing: 93.6 Yds/G (27th)

Defense–

Scoring: 30.5 PPG (32nd)

Passing: 262.2 Yds/G (32nd)

Rushing: 126.8 Yds/G (27th)