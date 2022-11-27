Colts Stadium To Have Roof Closed Monday Night

As expected, the Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium will have its roof closed for Monday nights game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Colts’ owner Jim Irsay tweeted the news moments ago.

An anticipated decision given the night game setting and weather with temps that will dip into the 30s by games end. The Colts roof is retractable, giving the team the option to have it open or not. With it closed, weather and wind won’t be a factor. In fact, it won’t be an issue for the next two games with the Steelers playing in Atlanta the following week.

From there, Pittsburgh will have to deal with the elements the rest of the year. They’ll be outdoors the remainder of 2022, playing the Baltimore Ravens twice while hosting the Las Vegas Raiders and finishing up their season with a home game against the Cleveland Browns.They’ll also have a road game against Carolina.

Lucas Oil Stadium opened in 2008 to replace the old RCA Dome.

The Colts enter this game as slight favorites. The Steelers enter the game 3-7 and are looking to avoid their first 3-8 start in team history. Kickoff is set for tomorrow night. Pittsburgh will have one more primetime game after this season, the Christmas Eve game versus the Raiders that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.