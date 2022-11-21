AFC North Week 11 Recap: Steelers, Browns Fall Further Behind Ravens, Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their Week 11 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals 37-30 on Sunday afternoon, and that defeat resulted in them falling to three games back in the bottom of the AFC North division as the Baltimore Ravens won their Week 11 home game. The Bengals remain in second place in the AFC North with a 6-4 record.

The Ravens beat the Carolina Panthers 13-3 at home on Sunday to move to 7-3 on the season. In that win, Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 24 of his 33 total pass attempts for 209 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Jackson, who was sacked three times on Sunday, did, however, rush for 31 yards and a touchdown on his 11 total carries in the game.

Ravens’ wide receiver Demarcus Robinson led the team in receiving on Sunday with nine receptions for 128 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews chipped in 63 yards receiving on his six receptions in the game.

Ravens’ running back Kenyan Drake led the team on the ground against the Panthers as he registered 46 yards on his 10 total carries. Drake also had two receptions for another seven yards in the game.

Defensively for the Ravens on Sunday, linebacker Patrick Queen led the team in total tackles with 12. He also had half a sack in the contest. The Ravens’ defense had four total sacks in the game and two interceptions by cornerback Marlon Humphrey and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. Ravens’ linebacker Roquan Smith forced a fumble on Sunday that Humphrey recovered.

Ravens’ kicker Justin Tucker provided most of the scoring for the team with two field goals from 32 and 37 yards.

In other AFC North action on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns dropped to 3-7 on the season thanks to their 31-23 road loss to the Buffalo Bills. That game was played in Detroit due to weather in Buffalo.

In the Browns’ Sunday loss to the Bills, quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 28 of his 41 total pass attempts for 324 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Brissett also rushed for 29 yards on seven carries in the game.

Browns’ wide receiver Amari Cooper had a big game on Sunday as he led the team in receiving with eight catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones had the Browns’ other touchdown reception in the game, and he finished with 61 yards on five receptions.

The Browns’ running backs combined to rush for just 41 yards on 19 carries on Sunday. Running back Kareem Hunt led the team with 32 yards on five carries. Hunt also chipped in two receptions for 22 yards on Sunday.

Defensively for the Browns in their Sunday loss, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah led the team in total tackles with 12. The Browns’ defense managed just two sacks on Sunday with defensive end Myles Garrett having one and defensive tackle Taven Bryan having the other. The unit failed to register a takeaway in the contest.

Looking ahead to Week 12 AFC North action, the 3-7 Browns will host the 5-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday afternoon. The 6-4 Bengals will play the 7-3 Tennessee Titans on the road next Sunday while the 7-3 Ravens will play the 3-7 Jacksonville Jaguars on the road. The 3-7 Steelers will play the 4-6-1 Indianapolis Colts on the road next Monday night to close out Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season.