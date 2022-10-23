Week 7 Sunday Late Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2022

With the Pittsburgh Steelers will play their Week 7 game Sunday night and with that, we are getting a chance to sit back and watch all of the afternoon games. Several of us are doing a little bit of scoreboard watching today related to fantasy football and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. All other AFC North teams played in the early set of games and those ended with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens both winning.

I have added a Sunday late afternoon game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all of the contests. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 7 late afternoon games.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Jets Inactives: QB Mike White, WR Elijah Moore, S Ashtyn Davis, CB Bryce Hall, DL Jermaine Johnson, TE Jeremy Ruckert

Broncos Inactives: CB Essang Bassey, LB Josey Jewell, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, S Caden Sterns, QB Russell Wilson, WR Jalen Virgil

Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders

Texans Inactives: WR Tyler Johnson, DB Isaac Yiadom, LB Jake Hansen, DL Demone Harris, OL Austin Deculus

Raiders Inactives: TE Darren Waller, RB Brittain Brown, LB Jayon Brown, WR Keelan Cole, DT Matthew Butler, DE Tashawn Bower

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Seahawks Inactives: WR Penny Hart, CB Artie Burns, CB Sidney Jones, S Teez Tabor, G Gabe Jackson

Chargers Inactives: TE Donald Parham, WR Joshua Palmer, K Dustin Hopkins, DL Christian Covington, QB Easton Stick, S JT Woods

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Chiefs Inactives: RB Ronald Jones, QB Shane Buechele, S Nazeeh Johnson, CB Rashad Fenton, DE Mike Danna, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Darian Kinnard

49ers Inactives: RB Jordan Mason, CB Dontae Johnson, DE Kemoko Turay, OL Nick Zakelj, TE Tyler Kroft, DT Arik Armstead