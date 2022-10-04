Watch: The Depot 180 — October 4 — Episode 262

Episode 262 — October 4, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

It was an eventful weekend for the Steelers, dropping to 1-3 against the New York Jets. In today’s episode I talk about the mixed emotions going into a tough stretch already at a record of 1-3 while remaining cautiously optimistic about the next era under Kenny Pickett. I also give a brief injury recap for the Steelers prior to their first injury report dropping Tuesday afternoon.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.